With the holidays approaching and COVID-19 closing down many events, some families are wondering how they’ll be able to share their Christmas wishes with the Man himself, Santa. Thankfully, some virtual options are available to keep the holiday spirit alive.
The global pandemic has shut down virtually every type of in-person gathering this year, and visits with Jolly Old St. Nick are sadly no different. But those looking to read their Christmas letters and get some face time with Mr. Kringle aren’t completely out of luck.
CHI St. Alexius Health will hold their annual Santa visit, but with a twist this year. Visitor restrictions are still in place at the hospital, but CHI said they still wanted to give back to the community and spread some holiday spirit cheer. On Saturday, Dec 5, CHI will be holding a Virtual Santa visit in lieu of their annual photos.
“Keeping our traditions alive while still navigating the challenges 2020 has thrown at us is something we know is important for families with kiddos this holiday season” said Dubi Cummings Marketing Director at CHI St. Alexius Health.
Santa will be visiting with families online from 9 a.m. to noon on Dec 5 via Zoom. A link will be provided to those who pre-register through CHI’s Facebook event or website. Visit https://www.chistalexiushealth.org/williston/events/2020-12-05/virtual-santa-visit for more information.
The Spring Lake Park Holiday Lights Drive kicks off on Saturday, Nov 28, and will also feature some virtual visits from the Man in Red. Unable to take his normal holiday pictures inside the park’s Keel Boat, Santa will appear virtually as visitors drive by. While you may not get to chat with Santa, park visitors will get some behind-the-scenes glimpses of Santa and his elves building toys, preparing his sleigh and getting ready for his big night. The park opens from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., and entrance is only $5 per car.
While Santa himself is busy getting ready, his better half will be popping up to share some Holiday excitement as well! Appearing courtesy of the Williston Community Library, Mrs. Claus will make her annual visit to the library on Dec 10 for Story Time with Mrs. Claus. At 7 p.m., Mrs. Claus will appear live on the library’s Facebook page, sharing holiday stories and songs. One of the library’s most popular events, Library Director Andrea Placher said she felt it was important to still have Mrs. Claus appear, even if it is only virtually.
“We need to show the kids that even though things are different, we can still make the best of our situation.” Placher told the Williston Herald. “A lot of parents are thinking that their children are missing out on these things, but in reality we as parents and grown-ups need to show them that in times of hardship and challenge, we need to be flexible and make the best of a bad situation.”
Visit www.facebook.com/WillistonCommunityLibrary to log on for Mrs. Claus’ story time and see all the other exciting holiday plans that are happening at the library.