While the Salvation Army’s thrift store, located on 14 West Broadway in Williston, has ceased operations due to the coronavirus pandemic, its food pantry on Main Street remains a fixture in the community.
The Salvation Army receives a large portion of their donated food items from the Great Plains Food Bank location in Bismarck. Each month, the food bank ships consumables such as fresh vegetables, bakery items, boxed goods and even pet food which volunteers at the Williston location then organize into their food pantry.
For improved efficiency, the Salvation Arm now offers a drive-thru pick up system for clients, and the staff includes drivers who can deliver goods to those in need throughout Williams County. According to Lt. Joseph Irvine, one of the two Salvation Army officers in Williston, the food delivery initiative is a part of a concerted effort to help meet the needs of even more people throughout this public health scare.
“We are prepared to ramp up our food delivery service if we are called upon to do that,” Irvine told the Williston Herald. “I’d say right now, we are operating as close to our normal capacity as we could expect, and our staff has done quite a tremendous job.”
Since the outbreak of COVID-19, food donations from other establishments such as Walmart, as well as local restaurants and convenience stores have helped to keep the Salvation Army’s food supply plentiful. Fuddruckers, located on Second Avenue West, was among the local businesses to contribute to the Salvation Army.
“We received a big shipment of fresh produce from them, and we are very thankful for the help,” Irvine stated. “People in the community have been very receptive to what we are doing here, and everybody has been pitching in, and that is great to see during a time like this.”
In addition to a more intensified local effort to help combat the aftereffects of the coronavirus pandemic, on March 24, it was announced that the Salvation Army North Division received $500,000 in match dollars from multiple sources.
Meanwhile, commander of the Salvation Army North Division Lonneal Richardson says the extra match funds will allow the volunteer organization to help twice the amount of people.
“We’re enormously grateful to the individuals and organizations who made the commitment to help us and the communities we serve during this unprecedented outbreak,” Richardson explains. “With this match opportunity, all donations that we receive up to $500,000 will automatically be matched, allowing us to help even more people during this crisis.”
While some programs involving congregate meals and group gatherings have been curtailed to help keep clients and staff safe, most Salvation Army programs directing aid to those in need remain in force. Meal programs have transitioned to serving to-go meals, and food pantries have eliminated client shopping, and are instead preparing boxes of food for non-contact client pick-up.
In addition, Salvation Army emergency shelters and transitional and permanent housing programs continue with added safety procedures in place, and emergency assistance for help with rent, utilities and transportation are continuing.
“Because more people are being furloughed or laid off from their jobs, we’re now seeing increased demand for help, which creates added strain on our available resources,” Richardson added. “But thanks to this donation match, we remain committed to serving as many people as possible, in the safest way possible, now and well into the future.”