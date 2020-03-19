The Williston Salvation Army said despite coronavirus concerns, emergency support programs will remain in force.
In response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, The Williston Salvation Army said in a statement that they are taking steps to help mitigate the spread of the virus among its clients, staff and volunteers. At the same time, they said programs centered on food and emergency support will continue to provide help to those most in need.
In a statement to the Williston Herald, The Salvation Army stated that as more people in the community require assistance, the organization is reaffirming its commitment to assisting those in need, as it has since its founding in 1908.
“Our mission of providing help to those needing assistance has not changed, even in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak,” said Lt. Joseph Irvine, commander of The Salvation Army in Williston. “These services are vital to people and families whose lives and livelihoods could be compromised during the difficult weeks ahead.”
Food distribution programs will adapt to avoid group gatherings. The Salvation Army food pantry will begin to provide pre-sorted boxes of food to eliminate the need for individuals to “shop” inside the pantry.
The Salvation Army is also participating in a multi-agency task force along with directors of Williston Social Service Agencies to meet the needs of the community as best they can. Other program changes and safety enhancements are being made to help safeguard clients and staff at The Salvation Army service center. These changes, effective Wednesday, March 18, will include:
- Suspending midweek programming and Sunday worship services at our service centers. Worship services will be available to view online.
- Additional anti-bacterial cleanings of common surfaces in high traffic areas.
- Maintaining recommended 6-foot social distancing practices
“The additional steps taken to improve safety and extend needed services will certainly stretch our resources,” Irvine said. “But we are committed to serving as many people as possible, in the safest way possible, now and well into the future.”
For more information or to help provide support for The Salvation Army’s efforts, visit centralusa.salvationarmy.org/northern/Williston/
Other businesses in town have also made adjustments to their schedules in order to further combat the spread of COVID-19, as well as giving workers ample time to restock the shelves.
Alberstons in Williston announced that they would begin reserving the hours of 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Tuesday and Thursday for shopping for senior citizens and other at-risk members of the community. Other members of the community are asked to avoid the store at those times.
Walmart announced that stores nationwide would begin closing earlier, the second time the chain has changed hours during the COVID-19 crisis.
Walmart stores and Neighborhood Markets will now be open 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. until further notice. The company said this will help ensure associates can clean and stock products. Stores operating under more reduced hours will keep current hours of operation.
Menards similarly announced that it would be closing earlier as well. Stores will be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.