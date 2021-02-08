Donations made to the Williston Salvation Army on Thursday, Feb. 11, will be matched up to $6,000 as part of the Giving Hearts Day 2021 campaign.
THat will mean gifts will have double the impact in providing food, shelter, spiritual support, and other critical services for people and families experiencing hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In the last year, Salvation Army service centers have received requests for assistance at levels not seen in our lifetime—an increase of 155% nationwide.
“This past year has been enormously challenging because of the pandemic, and we’ve seen an unprecedented number of requests for food and housing assistance,” said Capt. Rachel Irvine, leader of the Williston Salvation Army. “With eviction moratoriums soon ending, we also anticipate a surge in requests for rent, mortgage and utility assistance. That’s why this year, the support provided on Giving Hearts Day is so vitally important.”
Giving Hearts Day is North Dakota’s biggest day of the year for charitable giving.
To donate to the Williston Salvation Army on Giving Hearts Day, please visit GivingHeartsDay.org any time on Feb. 11 and search for “Salvation Army.” Donors can also drop off a check dated Feb. 11, 2021 at their local Salvation Army no later than Giving Hearts Day, Thursday.
Last year, the Williston Salvation Army raised $10,000 on Giving Hearts Day. “We are praying for another successful year, to be able to help everyone coming through our doors,” Irvine added. “We thank and appreciate Williston residents for their generous support.”
Giving Hearts Day is a partnership between the Dakota Medical Foundation and Impact Foundation that benefits nonprofit organizations across the state.