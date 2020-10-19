For the first time in 130 years, The Salvation Army is starting its annual holiday bell-ringing campaign early in order to help rescue Christmas for those in need.
A news release from the organization stated that funds raised through the annual red kettle campaign are at risk this year due to COVID-19 concerns, while at the same time requests for services are at an all-time high. Based on the increase in services already provided throughout the pandemic, the Salvation Army could serve up to 155 percent more people in 2020 with Christmas assistance, which could include putting food on the table, paying bills, providing shelter and putting Christmas presents under the tree, but only if the resources are available.
Within the Northern Division, which includes Minnesota and North Dakota, The Salvation Army served nearly 325,000 people in 2019. The organization will be kicking off the campaign on November 13, and The Salvation Army estimates that with the current level of increased requests for assistance over 825,000 people will need their help by the end of this holiday season.
At the same time, due to the closing of retail stores, consumers carrying less cash and the decline in foot traffic, The Salvation Army said they could see up to a 50 percent decrease in funds raised through the red kettles, which would limit their capability to provide services for vulnerable individuals. In 2019, the Northern Division raised $8.5 million last year through about 900 red kettles.
“The seriousness of the situation has caused us to take action, by launching our holiday campaign early,” said Lt. Colonel Dan Jennings, commander of the Salvation Army Northern Division. “The pandemic’s impact will severely limit our ability to raise funds through our traditional holiday kettles and, combined with the dramatic increase in demand for assistance, we felt the need to start the campaign now to raise awareness in our communities.”
Since the pandemic hit the area in March, The Northern Division has provided over 2.8 million meals, as well as emotional and spiritual care to over 29,000 people. In addition, over 90,000 nights of safe shelter has been provided through Salvation Army shelters and other partnerships.
To help make the campaign successful, the Salvation Army is making it safer and simpler to donate, providing both in-person and online donation options. These include:
• Join Love’s Army by donating today at SalvationArmyNorth.org with a one-time gift or a monthly sustaining gift of $25.
• Ask Amazon Alexa to donate by saying, “Alexa, donate to The Salvation Army,” then specify the amount.
• Give any amount by texting “KETTLES” to 91999.
• Make a cash donation at any red kettle starting November 13.
• Make a contactless donation with Apple Pay, Google Pay or QR code at any red kettle starting November 13th.
Sign up to be a volunteer bell ringer at SalvationArmyNorth.org/kettle. Register early to get preferred locations and times. To help ensure the safety of bell ringers, donors and partners, The Salvation Army stated they have adopted nationally mandated safety protocols.
“We’re committed to rescuing Christmas for those affected by the pandemic’s economic hardship,” said Jennings. “To do that, we need to be diligent in our efforts to enlist help from the community starting today.”
For more information, visit www.centralusa.salvationarmy.org/northern/Williston, www.facebook.com/SAWilliston or call 701-572-2921.