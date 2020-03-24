In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, The Salvation Army North division has received $500,000 in match dollars from multiple sources, meaning that all donations made to The Salvation Army at www.salvationarmynorth.org will have twice the impact and help twice as many people.
“We’re enormously grateful to the individuals and organizations who made the commitment to help us and the communities we serve during this unprecedented outbreak,” said Lt. Colonel Lonneal Richardson, commander of The Salvation Army Northern Division. “With this match opportunity, all donations that we receive up to $500,000 will automatically be matched, allowing us to help even more people during this crisis.”
While some programs involving congregate meals and group gatherings have been curtailed to help keep clients and staff safe, most Salvation Army programs directing aid to those in need remain in force. Meal programs have transitioned to serving “to-go” meals, and food pantries have eliminated client “shopping” and are instead preparing boxes of food for non-contact client pick-up.
In addition, Salvation Army emergency shelters and transitional and permanent housing programs continue with added safety procedures in place, and emergency assistance for help with rent, utilities and transportation are continuing.
“Because more people are being furloughed or laid off from their jobs, we’re now seeing increased demand for help, which creates added strain on our available resources,” Colonel Richardson said. “But thanks to this donation match, we remain committed to serving as many people as possible, in the safest way possible, now and well into the future.”
To provide help to those struggling during the COVID-19 crisis and to have your gift automatically matched, donate at http://www.salvationarmynorth.org/.
Interviews with Colonel Richardson are available; please contact Dan Furry at 651-746-3572 or dan.furry@usc.salvationarmy.org to schedule.