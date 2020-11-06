Walmart and The Salvation Army Northern Division are working together to help “rescue Christmas” for the most vulnerable this year.
Building upon a 40-year relationship of supporting people in need during the holiday season, Walmart and The Salvation Army are bringing hope and joy to families through the expansion of programs like Angel Tree, earlier start dates for Red Kettles, and — for the first time — a round-up campaign on behalf of The Salvation Army in-store and online.
The economic fallout of the ongoing health crisis has led to a new population of families and individuals facing unemployment and financial hardships—the likes of which are expected to last through the holidays and well into the coming year. A study published last month by Columbia University showed that nearly 8 million Americans have fallen below the poverty level since May. The Salvation Army’s Northern Division, which serves Minnesota and North Dakota, provided assistance to 325,000 people last year. At the current level of increased requests for assistance, that would mean over 825,000 people will need The Salvation Army’s help by the end of this holiday season. With that in mind, both organizations are making it easier for customers to provide help to those in need this Christmas.
“With the dramatic increase in demand for services this year, combined with the challenges of raising Red Kettle funds during a pandemic, we were being challenged with how we would meet the increased level of need,” said Lt. Colonel Dan Jennings, Northern Division commander. “With Walmart’s extraordinary commitment to help, we’ll be much better positioned to provide assistance to all who request it.”
In most Walmart stores across Minnesota and North Dakota, the expanded partnership includes these initiatives:
- Walmart will offer customers the option to round up their purchases to the nearest dollar through Dec. 31 and donate that amount to The Salvation Army. Customers can do this in stores at manned cash registers, on Walmart.com or through the Walmart app.
- The Salvation Army’s Red Kettles and iconic bell ringers will be at participating Walmart stores even earlier this year, starting on Saturday, Nov. 21. The Salvation Army is adopting nationally mandated safety protocols for physical kettles to help ensure the safety of bell ringers, donors and partners. Bell ringers will also be at select Sam’s Clubs across the division.
- Salvation Army Angel Trees will appear in participating Walmart stores, giving local shoppers the opportunity to select a child or children from the tree and to purchase or drop off gifts onsite.
Those who prefer to do their shopping online can visit salvationarmyusa.org/walmart-angel-tree to find their closest Angel Tree Registry, either in-store or online. Through the site, customers can shop for gifts and have them delivered directly to a local Salvation Army.