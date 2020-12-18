Ryan Motors collects hundreds of toys for local foster kids

Christmas is a time for giving, and Ryan Motors and Williams County Social Services are stepping up for the second year to distribute hundreds of toys to local kids.
Ryan Motors is just wrapping up their Cheer for Children campaign, which has brought in a literal truckload of gifts from the surrounding community. For about a month, the dealership has been collecting toys, games, art supplies and more, filling the bed of a pickup truck on the showroom floor with more than 500 presents and around $700 in gift cards. Next week, those toys will be given to Social Services, who will distribute them to youth 18 and under around the community.
"Our goal was to provide toys for the foster kids in town again this year, and help those families that might need it." Ryan Motors General Manager Brian Parker told the Williston Herald. "Last year the community came out and did such a great job of donating, and they did it again this year. This is all thanks to our community."
Parker said the dealership has been pushing to become more community involved in recent years, and has been giving back to a variety of local organizations. Parker said the campaign had nothing to do with selling cars, the goal was strictly to be a place where people could drop of their donations.
Of course, the dealership chipped in as well, making sure that the truck was good and full for Christmas. Parker said he was once again thrilled by the turnout and the hundreds of dollars worth of donations given to the cause.
"This year felt sluggish just because of what's going on in the world, but not for what this community does," he said. "They really stepped up again. This isn't Ryan Motors, this is a community driven campaign, and it's really impressive to see what the community has done to support these kids."
Parker said community members were coming through the door daily to drop things off, not to mention the generous donations from several other local businesses and organizations that wanted to help out. Parker said that despite the pandemic and the slowdown in the oil and gas industry, it was encouraging to see other businesses still willing to open their wallets and give back.
"We really couldn't have done this without the community and our sponsors," Parker said. "We have to give credit to our major sponsors like Grizzly Tools, CP Machine, Horizon Resources, Bob Schubert and B & G Roustabout Services. Their donations, and everyone's donations really, are going to give these kids the Christmas they deserve."
Ryan Motors is accepting donations through Monday, Dec. 21, but Parker said any donation dropped off after that time will still get to the kids that need them.