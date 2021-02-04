The Williston Convention and Visitors Bureau announced that they are forgoing their traditional spring show, and Rugby Homes and RV Center will be hosting a sport and recreation show this March instead.
The majority of in-person events were canceled in 2020, and the ongoing pandemic has made planning future events difficult. The CVB added that while they were not hosting an event in the spring, they were tentatively planning an event for the fall, and were excited for Rugby RV to be able to host the spring show.
"Planning for the Annual Sport and Rec Show typically begins in the late summer of the previous year," explained Sabrina Ramey, Event Communications Coordinator for the CVB. "In 2020, things were too uncertain to start the process, but we are interested in what a fall vendor show may look like. In the meantime, we know Rugby Homes has some great ideas for a March show."
The Sports and Rec Show typically features a variety of vendors showing off the latest in RVs, boats, spas, ATVs, snowmobiles, motorcycles, fishing and hunting equipment and more. Organizers said this year's show will be open to new vendors, as well.
“We are excited to host a regional recreation show,” said Gary Kirchofner, owner of Rugby Homes and RV. “We have produced our own sales events in larger venues, but we are really looking forward to welcoming other businesses. If you want to be a vendor at this show, please get in touch. We would love to have you in the show with us.”
Both bulk space and booth space is available for vendors. Interested vendors can contact Gary Kirchofner at Rugby Homes and RV at 701-208-0771 or inquire at rugbyhomesgk@gmail.com.