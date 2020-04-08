COVID-19 UPDATE: On the evening of April 7, 2020, the Richland County Health Department was notified by the Montana State Public Health Laboratory of a second positive case of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in an individual residing in Richland County.
Positive cases are as follows:
Case 1: A male in his 40s who is not hospitalized. The case is believed to have been acquired through domestic travel, though the case investigation is ongoing.
Case 2: A female in her 50s who is not hospitalized. The case investigation is ongoing.
The second case is not associated with the first case.
In accordance with federal law, the department will not release any other identifying information about the case to protect the individual’s personal privacy.
The Richland County Health Department will be working with these individuals to identify close contacts.
Anyone who is a direct contact will receive a phone call from the Richland County Health Department with instruction on how to proceed. Only those people who meet the definition of a close contact will receive calls.
It is important that people who are not named as close contacts and are not sick do not go to the clinic or hospital seeking coronavirus testing.
All of the preventative measures put in place over the past weeks take on a new importance now that we know COVID-19 is in our community.
It is extremely important for all Richland County residents to follow recommendations from the county health department and the governor to stay home as much as possible and avoid contact with others outside of the home, especially if you are not feeling well. This includes non-essential travel outside of Richland County.