In support of and following social distancing recommendations to help slow the spread of COVID-19, WSC will continue to restrict access to its buildings and facilities through Friday, May 1, 2020.
Existing guidelines allow WSC employees to continue their work remotely from home, while employees considered “operationally essential” and contractors will continue working on campus in the following weeks.
TrainND Northwest personnel are delivering the bulk of their safety training to trainees via distance learning from TrainND Northwest facilities. Because there is an essential need for worker safety in the oil and gas industry, there may be occasions when face-to-face safety training will be held in the coming weeks. TrainND Northwest will work closely with business partners and employees to ensure the safety of trainers and trainees during these times.
Please keep in mind that, throughout this process, WSC is not closing campus. WSC will continue to provide educational access and opportunities for our students and stakeholders.
As always, I thank you for your continuing patience and cooperation.
Be smart, be safe, and stay healthy!
Respectfully,
John Miller, Ed.D.
President
Williston State College
WSC encourages the community to monitor the WSC Facebook page (@willistonstate) and dedicated website page willistonstate.edu/coronavirus for updates.
TrainND Northwest encourages the community to monitor the TrainND Northwest Facebook page (@trainndnorthwest) and website willistonstate.edu/trainnd for updates.