Williston State College will continue to restrict access to its buildings and facilities but will begin a phased return of support staff to campus over the next two to three weeks.
Existing guidelines allow WSC employees to continue their work remotely from home, while employees considered “operationally essential” and contractors will continue working on campus.
The college is discussing a strategy for a phased return. Additional details related to this process will be communicated in the coming days. The return to general operations will not follow a fixed timeline; rather, it is dependent on the success of “smart restart” efforts across the state.
In addition, certain conditions will be crucial to this process including:
- Modifications to general access areas on campus and within campus buildings to support social distancing guidelines.
- Availability of masks and hand sanitizer to faculty, staff, and visitors.
- Detailed campus signage outlining procedures.
The safety of the Teton and Williston communities will be of the utmost importance throughout this process. TrainND Northwest is delivering the bulk of its safety training to trainees via distance learning from TrainND Northwest facilities.
Because there is an essential need for worker safety in business and industry, there will be occasions when face-to-face safety training will be held in the coming weeks, such as the return of the Commercial Driver’s License program on May 11. TrainND Northwest will continue to work closely with business partners and employees to ensure the safety of trainers and trainees during these times.
"As I have said many times, WSC is open for business and will continue to provide educational access and opportunities for our students and stakeholders," college President John Miller wrote in a letter to the campus community. "WSC courses will continue to be delivered online for the remainder of the Spring 2020 semester and commencement activities will also be delivered in a virtual format."
Current and prospective students are encouraged to contact WSC by phone or email to set up a virtual appointment to register for classes, obtain financial aid, and plan for living on campus.