Bars, restaurants and other dining establishments are now barred from serving people on site due to growing coronavirus concerns, prompting many to offer carry-out and delivery services.
Fast food restaurants across the city have already closed their lobbies, switching exclusively to drive-through ordering. On-site establishments, such as Crazy Cravings and Pita Palace, have begun announcing that while they are closing their doors to the public, customers will soon be able to take advantage of delivery and carry-out options, which not only help residents get the food they love, but helps keep employees working through the pandemic.
Gramma Sharon’s Restaurant is one of those that is making the move, one that owner Misty Green said has been working so far, but as with everything else during this crisis, she’s taking things day by day.
“My husband and I wanted to just close, we thought ‘it’s not going to be worth it,’” Green told the Williston Herald. “But we have 25 employees, and what are they going to do? So we’re doing what we can. If it works, it works. If it doesn’t then we have to make a decision. As of right now, it seems to be going OK so we will keep up as long as demand keeps up. Until then, we’re going to do what we’ve got to do.”
Gramma Sharon’s is now offering carry-out from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily, with delivery available beginning at 10 a.m., with delivery orders being cash only.
Green said they will do curbside delivery for those who order carry-out, if they prefer not to come inside. Gramma Sharon’s menu is located on their Facebook page for those interested.
Across town at J Dub’s Bar and Grill, the bar itself is closed to patrons, but customers are still able to order food. The grill portion of J Dub’s will have carry-out available from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. Bar Manager Alex Johnson said staff are taking extra precautions in keeping the establishment clean while patrons pick up their orders.
While the bar remains closed, Johnson said employees are still being given as much work as possible in order to keep them earning paychecks.
‘A limited crew’
“We are working a limited crew, but the owners are really pushing to allow people to work and get the hours,” Johnson said. “We’re doing extra projects and things like that. They don’t want people to lose out on making a living.”
Dakota Farms is another eatery that is making the transition during the ongoing closures, offering carry-out dining as well, while working towards being able to offer delivery. The restaurant will have carry-out between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m., as again from 4 to 9 p.m. Manager Verniece Bratcher said the transition hasn’t been an easy one to make in such a short time, but credits her employees for their support in making it work.
“I couldn’t ask for better employees in that respect,” she said. “For literally not knowing day to day what is going on and how the changes will impact us, everybody has been great. Anything they can do, they’ve been willing to do it.”
Bratcher said the closures are particularly hard on those regular customers that come in simply for the social aspect, but she said she’s even willing to go the extra mile for them, too.
“We have our regulars, our farmers and retired people that like to come in and just sit and chat and now they’re wondering what they’ll do,” she said. “I said ‘Well I guess you guys will have to pull up in the parking lot and I’ll bring you coffee outside and you can all chat through your vehicles.’”
And for those wondering is Bratcher really means what she said, the answer is a simple word: “Absolutely.”
Crazy Cravings, Pita Palace, Gramma Sharon’s, J Dub’s and Dakota Farms will continue updating their hours and give carry-out and delivery option updates on their Facebook and social media accounts.
Other restaurants that are utilizing those options are encouraged to contact the Williston Herald at news@willistonherald.com so that we may keep the public updated on the latest information.