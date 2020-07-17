With the days of summer racing by, it seems like fall is calling out, as we have already left the Fourth of July in the rear view mirror.
The sad part is being cheated out of a number of key summer events that folks had become accustomed to.
Recent word of the Williston Chamber Ribfest being put on the back burner no doubt doesn't sit well with a lot of folks, but the decision had to be made to call it off, for the safety of all those involved.
You will just have to pay close attention as organizers are doing the best they can to put on events.
While the boys of summer are waiting to play on the major leagues, in just a few days, the youngsters lost out on a year of fun on the diamonds.
July is also the month thoughts begin to turn to the pigskin, however the word around the National Football League is in doubt as a number of players turned up positive.
We learned no fans will be allowed at training camps this fall, a long running tradition.
Over the years we had the pleasure of spending time at the training camp of the Minnesota Vikings, dating back to the days of Bud Grant.
You hate to see fans left out, but the way things are going there is no choice.
It looks like professional basketball, hockey and soccer have figured things out, but don't bet on it.
This COVID-19 has thrown a number of curve balls and watch out for the change up.
With the spikes taking place around the country, it seems nobody has a handle on what lies ahead.
College football fans are upset with the season being shortened, while it is unsure what the high school football programs will be doing.
At the same time all of the other sports programs and activities find themselves hanging on.
All we can do is be safe and follow the rules as laid out, for the betterment of all.
Meanwhile we can tell you there are a number of good folks working hard to help out their neighbors.
We speak of the good work of the Northwest North Dakota Community Foundation (NWNDCF).
This report gives you an idea of how good folks take care when there is a need.
RELIEF FUND
Over past weeks we have been updating you on the excellent work of the NWNDCF.
This group of concerned area residents volunteer their time and through the workings of the NWNDCF a special Relief Fund was established to assist during this rough patch we are all experiencing.
Local board member Marian Hamilton of Williston has provided us with details on the board actions on a regular basis.
Distributed relief funds are being coordinated through the work of Megan Laudenschlager of Strengthen ND, a group based in Minot playing a key role.
The Northwest North Dakota Community Foundation (NWNDCF), this time out, has awarded $14,000 from the Relief Fund to organizations supporting human services in Williams, Divide, McKenzie, and Mountrail Counties as a result of COVID-19 and energy industry pressures.
THREE GRANTS
We learned the board met this past Wednesday and was pleased to review and grant worthy funds to the three applications.
You should also know the next meeting of the board won't be held again until September 16.
However, we have learned don't let that date discourage you from applying if there is a need.
Reportedly former long-time Williston Mayor Ward Koeser, who heads up the group, will be in position to call a special meeting when there are applications to review.
The Relief Fund is set up and committed to continue accepting donations and funding applications that support NW North Dakota communities in this time of need.
On that note we remind you the group is open to all donations to keep this fund going.
REACH NEW TOTAL
With the latest grant allocations approved, this now brings the total funds committed from the Relief Fund to $85,000.
The following three grants were approved by the board:
$6,500 to Bakken Oil Rush (Watford City): These funds will be utilized to install laundry facilities in the thrift store to wash and sanitize donated clothing, which is then distributed to those in need in the McKenzie County area. Bakken Oil Rush serves an estimated 1,100 individuals and families every week, especially as they navigate economic stressors as a result of COVID-19 and oil and gas industry pressures.
$4,000 to Crosby Kids Daycare (Crosby): Relief funds will be utilized to purchase a Smart Care system to allow parents and caregivers to drop their children off at daycare safely without entering the building, thus reducing the chance of COVID-19 transmission.
$3,500 to St. Joseph Catholic Church (Williston): Funds will be utilized to purchase gas and grocery cards through the Good Samaritan program, which supports individuals and families who are homeless, displaced, or otherwise in-need throughout the community.
As you can see, the funds that have been raised are going to some great causes.
"We are working hard to better understand the needs of our region and how they continue to evolve," said Koeser. "From what we have seen, we know that the needs of our communities are getting deeper. We encourage those with the ability to give to consider a donation to the Relief Fund to help us provide much-needed resources to great efforts in northwest North Dakota."
Individuals and businesses seeking to support the NWNDCF Relief Fund can donate online at www.NWNDCommunityFoundation.org or by sending a check to: NWNDCF - P.O. Box 371 - Williston, N.D. 58802-0371. All gifts to the NWNDCF Relief Fund are tax deductible.
ART SPLASH SET
While a number of events have fell by the wayside the good folks over at the James Memorial Art Center have come up with a new twist for Art Splash 2020.
You will be able to enjoy the same art education format, but this time in the comfort of your own home.
This is also a great way to stay healthy.
You are being asked to call or stop by The James from now through July 30 to pre-order your kit, which will include all supplies for five individual art lessons.
Once ordered you will be able to pick up kits Aug. 3-7, with payment required when you pick up kit.
Hey, for questions or info on other activities call (701) 774-3601.
You can also drop by The James at 621 First Ave. West in Williston.
Gallery hours are 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 1-5 p.m. on Friday.
You should know there is now admission charge for gallery exhibits.
Thomas A. Kvamme is a former resident and long time sports editor and columnist for the Herald. He can be reached at scopend@yahoo.com.