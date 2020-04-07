As many restaurants and retail establishments are forced to close their doors and transition their businesses into delivery services, one local dealership is lending a helping hand by offering the use of some of it’s vehicles.
Red Rock Ford in Williston announced that until May 31, the dealership would be providing up to 30 vehicles to be used as delivery vehicles within the community.
General Manager JC LaBar said that the offer is open to independent drivers as well as local small businesses such as restaurants, pharmacies and others that are providing delivery of essential items to Williston residents.
“We’ve been thinking for a while on something to do to help the community, and it seemed that this is the thing that would be most impactful,” LaBar told the Williston Herald. “So we’ve decided to make available some used vehicles to people who are already out doing deliveries or anybody who’s wanting to do those types of deliveries here in the community.”
LaBar said drivers would be able to pick up the vehicles in the morning, and return them each evening at the dealership. He added that he hopes this will encourage more places to begin delivering in order to help those residents who are unable to get out on their own amid COVID-19 concerns.
LaBar added that there are no fees for the use of the vehicles, but drivers must sign a rental agreement and provide proof of valid driver’s license and full coverage insurance.
Additionally, all drivers will be asked to adhere to protective measures set by the CDC. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues and more people are forced indoors, LaBar said stepping up as a business was an easy, and an important, decision to make.
“This is our community; we are a locally owned business so it’s important to give back, especially now.” LaBar said. “Based on what they’re saying, we’re going to be entering a period of time here in the next couple weeks where it’s going to get a bit more hairy, and I think people are going to be that much more in need of these types of services.”
For information about the rental services, call Red Rock Ford at 701-577-2142 or stop by 410 32nd Ave. E, across from Menards.