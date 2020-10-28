With six days before Election Day, more people have returned absentee ballots in Williams County than ever before.
As of Wednesday, Oct. 28, the county had sent out 8,039 ballots and had gotten 5,477 returned, according to Lindsey Harriman, communications and research analyst for the county. That compares to about 4,100 absentee ballots submitted during the entire 2016 General Election and about 4,700 in 2018.
According to the North Dakota Secretary of State, there were 12,969 ballots cast in the 2016 General Election and 11,293 in 2018.
How many more absentee ballots will come in and how many people might vote Tuesday, Nov. 3, isn't clear right now.
"It's kind of hard to tell," Harriman told the Williston Herald about how many voters might turn out in person. "We're just doing the best we can to ensure efficiency that day and ensure safety."
Because the Williams County Commission voted to make the 2020 General Election a mail-in election, the state only requires one polling place to be open on Election Day. But, Harriman said, the county decided to have two locations, the Tioga Community Center in the eastern part of the county and the Williston ARC in the western part.
"We wanted large spaces," Harriman said, "so it was nice with Tioga having that community center."
The larger spaces will make social distancing easier, and the county is recommending everyone follow CDC guidelines about leaving 6 feet of space around them, wearing a cloth face covering if that isn't possible and washing your hands frequently. Disposable masks and hand sanitizer will be available at polling locations for those who want to use them.
The way voters will enter and exit the ARC is changing for the year, hopefully making it more convenient — and warmer. Voters will come in through Door 3, with voting in the indoor tennis courts. They can then exit through the ARC.
Voters who haven't returned their absentee ballots have until 5 p.m. CT Monday, Nov. 2 to do so. Voters who would like to vote absentee have until 5 p.m. CT on Nov. 2, to request one from the county auditor's office.
There are five ballot drop boxes, located at Grenora City Hall, Ray City Hall, Tioga City Hall, the Trenton Indian Services Area building and the Williams County Administration Building.
"We're trying to make voting as easy as possible," Harriman said.