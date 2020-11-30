The cold is coming, but area students will be prepared with some warm gear thanks to a local service organization's generosity.
Each year, the Williston Rainbow Girls, Eastern Star and Masons host a Winter Formal for youth in the community, using money raised from the event to give back to the community. The formal is usually held in November, but due to the COVID-19, this year's dance had to be cancelled. Despite the setback, the organizations still wanted to give back, and like last year, they purchased $2,000 worth of coats, gloves, hats, boots and snow pants to donate to local schools for students in need.
This is the second year the organizations have donated winter gear to schools, which Pam White, mother adviser for the Rainbow Girls and Secretary of the local Eastern Star chapter, said was partially inspired by the annual Coats for Kids Campaign.
"We're very sad of course that we couldn't have our Rainbow Winter Formal this, which is where we raise most of our money for things like this," White told the Williston Herald. "Luckily we did have enough in our treasury that we felt we could it again this year."
White said the funds were used to purchase around 40 winter coats, 24 pairs of boots, and dozens of pairs of snow pants and mittens. The items will be sorted and taken to Williston Public School District No. 1 elementary schools, where they will be distributed to students in need. Last year, donations were given to Garden Valley and Missouri Ridge School in Williams County Public School District No. 8, as well as McVay and Bakken Elementary.
Despite not having their annual fundraiser, White said she and other board members knew there was a need in the area for students who lacked proper winter protection, and the organizations wanted to step forward and continue to help.
"We're a small group, but we try to do good things." White said. "Money in a bank account isn't doing anyone any good, and to just have it sitting there is foolish when it can be helping children that are in the freezing cold of North Dakota. Even though it'll make our accounts kind of down to the nitty-gritty, we just wanted to continue to reach out to our community. We have a lot of new people coming to our town that maybe don't know how cold out winters can be, and we don't want to see any little children cold."
White said she hopes the Winter Formal will be able to return next year, so that the organizations can get back to raising money to helpRain those in need. Last year's dance brought in around $7,000, which was used to help a family restore their heat, help a dance troupe purchase costumes, and provide gifts cards for a Veterans Christmas celebration.
To learn more about the Rainbow for Girls organization, visit www.gorainbow.org or contact Pam White at 701-770-5490.