North Dakota recently reported 82 inconclusive test results. That was not the fault of the tests themselves. It was related to a malfunction with the process for one of the machines, and it was spotted quickly thanks to a set of controls the lab has in place for quality control.
Among these checks and balances are both a positive and a negative sample that run with each of the COVID-19 test runs to ensure that the process is working as intended.
Negative and positive controls in a laboratory setting go through all the same steps as the real samples do. If a positive control turns out negative, it suggests something went wrong with the procedure used for the entire sample set. Conversely, if a negative control turns out positive, it indicates something occurred that may have contaminated all the samples, thus invalidating that particular sample run.
In the case of the 82 inconclusive tests, Dr. Kristie Masson, director of the state’s laboratory, told the Williston Herald the issue was caused by an intermittent problem related to a faulty seal for a 96-well plate that holds samples in one of the state’s COVID-19 analyzers.
“It wasn’t staying in place, so when we ran through the analytical portion of it, some of that plastic — because in this test there are drastic shifts in temperature because that is how we amplify the targets,” she said. “So during those cycles it caused the seal to lift from the plate a bit.”
The issue had been intermittently causing negative controls to turn up positive, and required some detective work to solve.
“Several would pass, then another one would fail,” she said. “It wasn’t a consistent failure. It seemed random.”
Closer inspections eventually revealed what was happening, and Masson said the team has taken steps to prevent future occurrences.
Masson said they went back through all the runs that worked to ensure the problem hadn’t affected any past results, and through that process of review identified 82 inconclusive results.
While the state has retested those individuals, Masson said there’s no way to tell for certain if those are false positives, because the cases are very likely well past the testing window for the diagnostic test.
“We could not retest the specimen, so we had to change the results to inconclusives,” Masson said.
She said the error that was caught by the state’s lab should show that the lab is really watching the process, and working hard to ensure accuracy.
“We know that errors are painful, but that does show that you have a good group of talented, critical thinkers who are not here just doing testing and walking out,” she said. ”You have a state health lab here with people who truly care about the people and making sure we give them the best information that we can possibly give them.”
Masson also remains confident of the state’s PCR tests.
“PCR in general tends to be really good at detecting things,” she said. “It’s very sensitive. If you have a bit of virus in there, it can pick it up because it’s super sensitive. And they are very specific. Because you are looking at the genetic make up of whatever pathogen you’re looking to identify. So usually, when you have a positive you can run with that.”
False positives and negatives can and do happen with any PCR test, not just coronavirus, Masson added.
There are in fact many variables that play into false positives and false negatives, some of which are related to how the samples are collected.
A diagnostic test has to be collected at the right time, and in the right way. If it’s outside the ideal testing window, such as well after a person has already recovered from illness, it might not find the pathogen even though the person did have it. A negative test result in that case doesn’t mean the person didn’t have it. It just means they didn’t have it any more at the time the test was taken.
For coronavirus, the ideal testing window is generally considered to be about three days from the onset of symptoms, according to health experts — but because coronavirus is new, these are also all details that are still being worked out to a degree.
With so many asymptomatic carriers — as many as 30 percent — tests cannot necessarily wait for symptoms, either, particularly for health care and other essential workers.
That’s a departure from the more normal process in which a doctor sees a patient who has symptoms that suggest a particular pathogen, and is then tested for that pathogen.
Another thing that has been different for the pandemic, Masson said, is the decision to use multiple testing platforms from companies that have proven reliable in the past.
“Labs usually tend to stick to one platform,” she said “We were forced to bring on multiple tests because the supply chain had been disrupted and the demand was so high. We had to buy multiple pieces of equipment to meet the demand for volume.”
That decision to diversify makes things a little more challenging to track all the pertinent information, but it enabled the state to boost its per capita testing.
“That is why we were able to move ourselves into the Top 5 in the nation for tests per capita,” Masson said.
Naturally, the state lab is not resting on any laurels. It’s already looking at what it can do next in the COVID-19 fight, and it will be participating in whole genome sequencing of the virus.
“PCR is looking at just one little fragment of the genetic material,” Masson said. “With whole genome sequencing, we can look at the entire genetic makeup and be able to link cases together and find out more information about the virus than traditional PCR can tell us.”
The equipment for that sequencing is being brought on board now, and the state lab is working through validation studies of it.
“We have been doing whole genome sequencing for years, but viruses are new to us,” Masson said. “We have been doing enteric pathogens like salmonella and E. coli.”
With this technique, the state lab can analyze a strain of E. coli and link it to a particular outbreak in a particular state.
“We’ll be able to do similar things for COVID-19,” Masson said. “We’d maybe be able to match where it came from.”