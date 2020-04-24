The Williston Economic Development office released the latest numbers for Williston and Williams County for March, and they show the beginning effects the COVID-19 crisis has had in our region. The Williston Herald had a Q & A with Economic Development Director Shawn Wenko to get a better look at the area's economic situation.
Q: With everything that is going on, what is the state of Williston's economy currently?
A: "Williston’s current state of economy is no different than what is going on in the rest of the Unite States. It’s struggling. It will continue to struggle until we get COVID-19 behind us and start to reopen the economy."
Have you been in contact with the state regarding what's happening, if so what are they saying in regards to this crisis?
"Yes. The North Dakota Dept. of Commerce has been very helpful as we work our way through this. In Partnership with the Greater North Dakota Chamber, they have been offering a weekly update via conference call. I have been in regular contact with the Director of Economic Development and Finance for the state, the Small Business Development Center, and the Bank of North Dakota and the developers in other communities. The majority of discussion has been in regards to the federal stimulus package and navigating the process for our small businesses. As we continue to get on the other side of this epidemic, the conversation is starting to shift more towards the future of economic development for the state."
You mentioned this may get worse before it gets better, what sort of things are you anticipating?
"I make that comment often as I want the community to be aware of the reality of the situation. I fully believe we will recover from this and recover fairly quickly. To do that we need to hit the bottom. We haven’t hit that yet. We are anticipating a delayed reaction as it relates to our small businesses. We really wont know the full effect until we can see what reopening the economy looks like. The longer these businesses are closed, the further the impact on their bottom line. The oil and gas industry is also going to continue to experience layoffs over the next 30 to 60 days as we continue to shut these wells in. The reality is that some businesses just wont make it through this."
Aside from the impact on existing businesses, how has this been affecting new development in the area?
"A little more than a month ago, we were having the discussion on 'how are we going to facilitate infrastructure projects needed for potential development that wants to get started?' That conversation has now shifted to 'which infrastructure projects should we delay for 2020?' Williston Square redevelopment will probably be the most impacted. I do emphasize that there is development still in the works. Our STAR Fund is reviewing several low interest loan applications for business expansions, and Williston Square will still see some activity this year. We will also see some movement in a large industrial project related to oil and gas this summer."
What is Economic Development doing, or what can they do, to help businesses at this time?
"It’s been all about communication with state and local entities, small businesses, industry and our peers. Nobody has really experienced something of this scale before. Our biggest challenge Is trying to understand what a post COVID-19 world will look like. What will Economic Development look like? Until then, our goal has been to work with the business community to aid in minimizing economic impact as much as possible. We continue to work with the Small Business Development Center to make sure businesses are accessing the stimulus funds available. We are trying to assess what role the STAR Fund can play in this. And, we are also pushing as much information as possible to our community through our social media sites and Williston Wire."
What, if anything, can the community do to help?
"Stay Positive and support one another! It’s going to be a rough ride, but we are going to climb out of this thing. We are going to be a stronger community and Nation through this. Support the businesses! Take some time and explore through social media the ways our businesses have gotten creative to produce sales."