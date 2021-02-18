The Upper Missouri District Health Unit is warning that bad weather could cause the delay of COVID-19 vaccine clinics.
Severe weather across the nation has caused shipping delays that could show the delivery of vaccine doses.
"Because of severe weather across the nation and shipping delays some of the UMDHU COVID vaccination clinics may need to be rescheduled," an announcement from the district reads. "Please watch for email confirmation if a clinic is rescheduled. We apologize for any inconvenience."
As of Thursday, Feb. 18, 104,832 North Dakotans had received at least one does of a vaccine.