North Dakota's total number of COVID-19 cases neared 100 Saturday, including cases in nearby Divide and Mountrail counties, but health officials stressed the need for calm and caution to fight the outbreak.
“We want to reassure the community, we are trying to stem the spread of COVID-19,” said Upper Missouri District Health Unit Executive Officer Javayne Oyloe. “We continue to encourage people to practice social distancing to keep everyone safe. We are hopeful our communities and our state will prove to be only a small sample of the overall COVID-19 situation.”
Saturday afternoon added 11 cases, bringing the state's confirmed case count to 94.
So far, the state has results from 3,107 tests. There are 16 people hospitalized with the disease, and one person has died. The North Dakota Department of Health reports 18 people having recovered.
The cases reported Saturday afternoon were:
Man in his 30s from Cass County, community spread
Woman in her 20s from Morton County, under investigation
Woman in her 40s from Divide County, under investigation
Man in his 50s from Mercer County, under investigation
Woman in her 50s from Ward County, close contact
Man in his 30s from Ward County, close contact
Man in his 20s from Ward County, under investigation
Man in his 40s from McLean County, under investigation
Woman in her 40s from McLean County, under investigation
Woman in her 30s from Burleigh County, under investigation
Man in his 40s from Mountrail County, under investigation
“We do want to stress to everyone that the COVID-19 pandemic is constantly evolving,” said Oyloe. “This means people should also take the time to go to the CDC, UMDHU and North Dakota Department of Health websites and get familiar with their information. They have provided guidance for a variety of specific groups, as well as for general population methods of response.”
For ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the North Dakota Department of Health has established a COVID-19 Hotline to help answer questions. You can call (866) 207-2880 from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week. Individuals who need medical advice should contact their health care provider.
Health officials recommend the following steps to slow the spread of the disease.
* Wash your hands frequently with soap. In the absence of soap, use a hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol content.
* Avoid touching your T-Zone (eyes, nose and mouth).
* Practice social distancing. Avoid social gatherings and groups of more than 10 people. Use drive-through, pickup or delivery options.
* Work from home when possible.
* Stay home when you are sick. Call your healthcare provider if you develop fever, cough or shortness of breath.
* Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash and wash your hands. In the absence of a tissue, cough or sneeze into your elbow.
* Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
* Stay away from individuals who are sick. Limit close contact (six feet or more) with others as much as possible.