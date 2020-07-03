As families and friends gather over the holiday weekend, healthcare providers want to remind people that precautions are still necessary amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Dr. Lynn Nyquist, a primary care physician with CHI St. Alexius Health Williston, told the Williston Herald that while precautions are still necessary, that doesn’t mean that people should remain indoors. In fact, she said, the opposite is what can help curb any potential spread during weekend gatherings.
“Outdoors is better than indoors,” Nyquist explained.”With the breeze blowing and with distance and without air re-circulating in the room, you’re much less likely to catch the coronavirus.”
Nyquist added another important aspect is what she calls “Distance x Time,” meaning the further apart individuals are and the less time they spend together, the less likely viruses can spread.
“For example, being far from someone outside or running past someone outside is pretty low risk,” Nyquist said. “But being close by someone in an enclosed space for hours, not so good.”
Outdoor activities where people can space themselves at least six feet apart are ideal, Nyquist added, but if you find yourself at an indoor gathering, she said the standard practices of wearing a mask, avoiding touching your face, and regularity washing your hands are all ways to attend those events safely.
In terms of masks, a double-layered mask is best, and people should avoid touching the front of the mask, using the ear loops when putting it on and taking it off. This will help prevent the spread of illness. Nyquist also recommended that people keep hand sanitizer handy as an extra precaution. With many families getting together, Nyquist said another thing to be mindful of is children gathering and playing in close contact. Although they may not be the ones primarily affected by the virus, they could unintentionally spread it by being around others. Again, Nyquist stressed the importance of wearing masks and washing your hands anytime you are in a group of people whom you do not live with full time.
If you have any symptoms or are sick, Nyquist added, the best option is to stay home completely and avoid being near others.
For additional suggestions and guidelines, visit cdc.gov, helath.nd.gov, chistalexiushealth.org or call CHI St. Alexius at 701-572-7651.