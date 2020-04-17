The Public Service Commission has amended its hearing notice for the B. Sanderson Gas Processing Plant in Williams County siting application.
The hearing was to be held at the Public Works and Engineering Department in Williston on 1121 Fifth Street, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it will instead be held remotely beginning at 9 a.m. on April 24.
The public can view the hearing electronically via https://psc.nd.qov/public/meetinqs/live.php or listen via telephone by calling 1-888-585-9008 with room code 259-316-322.
The public may submit written testimony on the case beginning April 24 through May 1 via email ndpsc@nd.gov or via mail, Public Service commission, 600 E. Boulevard Ave. Dept. 408, Bismarck, ND 58505-0480.
The public may also comment by telephone by calling 701-328-4081 to be placed on a list to testify. You will be called back after the testimony by OE2 North to give your testimony. Documents or photographs you wish to provide can be sent to the above listed email or mailing address with a note expressing the intended use.
Those who require auxiliary aids or services, such as readers, signers, or Braille materials can notify the Commission at least 24 h ours in advance for accommodations.
OE2 North is proposing to build a 250 million cubic feet per day gas processing plant, 15 miles west of Williston near the Montana border with Roosevelt and Richland County, to serve XTO production in Williams County. The project will help reduce flaring in that area by as much as 25,000 tons per year.
OE2 is also negotiating with other wellhead producers in the area, and intends to contract additional gas into the facility, which would further reduce flaring in that area.
According to its application materials filed with the PSC, the company wanted to begin grading for construction by mid-April, and hoped to complete the $150 million plant by Dec. 1. After that, it would undergo testing before being placed into service by Dec. 15.
Two pipelines under 5 miles in length will be associated with the plant. The company will file separate applications for those with the Public Service Commission. Both pipelines will use existing corridors and parallel existing infrastructure.
Power will be suppled by the Lower Yellowstone Electric Cooperative. Getting power to the facility will include building out a substation, along with 2 miles of associated powerline. This will use existing corridors and parallel existing infrastructure as well.
The company will use emissions tracking measures to verify its compliance with all applicable laws and regulations, and will conduct regular leak detection surveys. Workers will also be trained in all applicable best practices.
The company expects the plant to have very low emissions, and is seeking an air permit as a true-minor source. It will produce no more than 50 barrels of wastewater per day, which will be disposed of at nearby saltwater disposal injection facilities.
The company is seeking a waiver of procedures and time schedules to expedite construction of the plant.
The plant would sit on 39 acres of a 143-acre parcel owned by OE2. Current use of the land is as a seasonal grazing pasture. OE2 is working with the family that farms and grazes the area to ensure agricultural activities can continue while the site is under construction, and well after it is operational.
The design for the plant includes a one-half mile buffer all the way around the plant, but it is also adjacent to existing industrial land being used for oil and gas purposes. The nearest residence is about 1.2 miles northeast of the site and the nearest business, which is a landfill, is 8 miles northeast of the site.
The plant will take eight months to construct and require a workforce averaging 80 employees per day. The maximum number is expected to be 260 temporary employees.
After that, OE2 will hire 12 full-time employees to operate and maintain the facility. The company said in its application materials that it will use a mix of experienced personnel along with those who have no previous midstream experience, such as students from Bismarck State College who have at least a two-year petroleum degree or similar level of education.
These operators will be trained using external and internal programs that meet or exceed OSHA standards.