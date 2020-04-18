North Dakota processed 90 positive test results for COVID-19 on Friday, April 17, about twice as many positive test results as the previous day.
The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state is now 528, and 12,963 people have been tested.
Since the beginning of the outbreak, 47 people have been hospitalized and 13 are being hospitalized currently. Nine people have died and 193 have recovered.
COUNTIES WITH POSITIVE CASES
Barnes County – 1
Burleigh County – 4
Cass County – 16
Grand Forks County – 68
Williams County – 1
BY THE NUMBERS
12,963 – Total Tested (+621 individuals from yesterday)
12,435 – Negative (+532 individuals from yesterday)
528 – Positive (+90 individuals from yesterday)
* Please note that a previously reported positive case from Grand Forks County was from Minnesota and was removed from our positive total.
47 – Hospitalized (+0 individuals from yesterday)
13 – Currently Hospitalized (-3 individuals from yesterday)
183 – Recovered (+11 individuals from yesterday)
9 – Death (+0 individual from yesterday)