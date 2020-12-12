A toy drive put on by law enforcement and first responders is hoping to collect 1,000 toys for children in need before 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 12.
The event runs until 6 p.m. Saturday at the Walmart parking lot in Williston. By 2 p.m., 676 toys had already been donated, according to Sgt. Adrian Martinez with the North Dakota Highway Patrol.
"We still have about four hours out here and we're hoping to get over 1,000," Martinez told the Williston Herald.
People can get raffle tickets for each toy donated or food contribution. The donations will all go to local charities.
To cut down on groups, people are asked to stay in their cars. A first responder will come collect donations.
The toy drive is being supported by Walmart, Williston Auto, the Williston Police Department, the North Dakota Highway Patrol and U.S. Customs and Border Protection.