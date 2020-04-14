When the going gets tough, the tough play Bingo!
Everybody loves to play Bingo. It's easy and it's fun.
OK, it's a game of chance. But chances are you'll love this game. In addition to great rewards, you'll be supporting local businesses.
Get Started
Inside today's issue of the newspaper you'll discover a great way to help your community and win prizes.
Check out page 10 for your Bingo card. Each one of the squares represents one of your favorite local businesses — working hard to serve you.
Each week we will randomly draw for over $150 in local gift cards.
You read that right. Each week $150 in gift cards will be awarded.
How to Play
Go to each business and spend only $10 to fill in the square. Accumulate as many Bingo wins as you can that week. At the end of the week bring your card and your receipts to the drop box at the address below.
Williston Herald: 14 4th St. West, Williston, ND 58801; 701-572-2165
Each Bingo is a chance to win! See page 10 for official rules on the card.
Williston cards will be in the newspaper each Wednesday. Bring your cards the drop box by the following Wednesday. Drawings will be held each Thursday live on our Facebook page, www.facebook.com/willistonherald/