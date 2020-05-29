The Williston Community Library is preparing to re-open on Monday, June 1, but with some new guidelines due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns.
The library will be open to the public in a limited capacity, and is kicking off its Summer Reading program to coincide with the opening. Here’s what you need to know about the library’s new operations:
Phased opening
Library Director Andrea Placher said the library is not letting patrons into the facility itself just yet. Placher said Phase One of the opening plan is to utilize Library Take-out, where patron are able to do contact-less checking out of books.
How it works: Patrons can check books out from the library’s online catalog, or by calling one of the librarians. Once the books have been pulled from the shelf, they will be sanitized and bagged, and a staff member will call to arrange a pick-up time for the materials. Placher said at first, patrons are able to check out five items per card, and materials returned to the library will be quarantined for three days before they are sanitized and returned to the shelf.
To maintain social distancing, Placher said they will be allowing one pickup every 15 minutes, to ensure that staff is able to sanitize between deliveries.
For parents, the library will be offering “book bundles” that they can check out for their smaller children, with books bundled by category such as dinosaurs, space, animals and more.
Patrons can begin calling the library at 10 a.m. to begin reserving books.
Summer Reading
With the facility remaining closed to patrons for the time being, the library’s annual Summer Reading program is going almost completely virtual this year. Beginning June 1, parents can begin picking up materials from the library to help keep their kids occupied and get them reading while school is out.
How it works: The library will be providing participants with a drawstring backpack, each filled with all the activities and materials they need for a summer of fun. The idea came from Children’s Librarian Morgan Cote and Mobile Library Coordinator Montana Icenogle. The packs contain eight weeks worth of materials, including LEGO bricks, slime ingredients, word searches, construction paper and more. Parents can simply call the library beginning at 10 a.m. on June 1 and tell the staff hoe many packs are needed. From there, a pickup time will be arranged.
Additionally, every day from 4 to 4:30 p.m., Cote and Icenogle will go live on Facebook to walk participants through each activity.
“We’re really excited about it, and they have worked so hard on transitioning this whole program from completely in-person to now completely digital.” Placher said.
The Summer Reading program is completely free, and no library card is required to participate, however Placher encourages patrons to get their card to take advantage of all the library has to offer. There is a limited supply of bags available, so Placher encourages participants to get theirs quickly.
Weekly prizes for the program are also included in the bag, rather than given out at the library as in previous years.
Books can be reserved online at willistonndlibrary.org or by calling 701-774-8805.