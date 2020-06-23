The Montana Department of Agriculture has approved two upcoming weed webinars for one pesticide point each for Montana pesticide applicators.
The new arrangement was developed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, to allow individuals to obtain the points they need to keep their licensing up-to-date without having to congregate in large groups.
Field Days throughout the MonDak region have been moved to virtual tours online, for the same reason. Area research centers are planning to post the usual Field Day materials online.
The two weed webinars, meanwhile, will be June 25 and 26 for Montana applicators. Each live event will last one hour and be good for one credit each. The points are available only to those participating in the live session.
To register, visit www.ars.usda.gov/pa/nparl/fieldday or contact Beth Redline at either 406-433-2020 or beth.redline@usda.gov.
The first session, at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, June 25, will teach growers how to distinguish Palmer amaranth from other pigweed species, as well as cover the steps growers should take if they find the weed in their fields. Herbicide resistance of this weed is also common, and Richland County Extension Agent Tim Fine will discuss steps to help mitigate that.
The webinar is good for one point in the following categories: Dealer, 30 - Agricultural Plant Pest Control, 39 - Demonstration & Research Pest Control, and 60 - Private Agricultural Pest Control.
The second weed webinar at 8:30 a.m. Friday, June 26, by
USDA ARS biological science technician Kim Mann will teach growers to identify noxious rangeland weeds commonly found throughout the MonDak region, as well as weeds that been locally listed as noxious, such as baby’s breath in Richland County. She will also discuss weeds that are threatening to invade the region. With more than 30 years of experience in weed identification and biocontrol, Mann frequently instructs local and regional weed districts and their employees.
The webinar is good for one applicator point in the following categories: 10 - Dealer, 30 - Agricultural Plant Pest Control, 37 - Right of Way Pest Control, 39 - Demonstration & Research Pest Control, 44 - Special Utility, 55 - Regulatory Weed, and 60 - Private Agricultural Pest Control.