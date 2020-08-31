The rules for a second round of the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program are being written, Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue said Monday, and he expects to announce the additional assistance for farmers and ranchers soon.
Perdue was speaking during the National Association of State Departments of Agriculture, which this year is being held virtually from Medora, North Dakota.
Perdue was tapped to speak to the group virtually for the event, which runs through Sept. 2 and will feature a number of speakers, including North Dakota’s Agriculture Commissioner and NASDA president Doug Goehring and keynote speaker Beth Ford, who is President and CEO of Land O’Lakes.
Perdue said the first $16 billion in funding for CFAP’s first round was really geared to the first quarter, with the idea being to just get the assistance out the door as quickly as possible to those who need it.
“Through this entire process, we tried to listen to our producers,” Perdue said, noting that resulted in the addition of more commodities to the list of what was being covered.
CFAP round two will incorporate more of the feedback, Perdue said, “to make it a program that works best for the people who truly need it.”
The remaining $3 billion in funds from the CFAP funding was put toward the Farmers to Families food boxes, which, Perdue described as an overwhelming success — so much so an additional $1 billion is being authorized for it.
Perdue recalled getting a phone call from President Donald Trump not long after media reports that milk was being dumped, vegetables plowed under, and, potentially, animals euthanized amid disrupted supply chains to restaurants and other communal type settings.
“Sonny, do we have enough food?” Perdue said the president asked him.
“Yes, Mr. President, we have enough food, but it is misaligned,” Perdue recalled replying.
The Farmers to Families Food boxes was born out of that conversation, about how best to quickly pivot from sending things to restaurants and other communal settings to families whose lives were also being disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic.
Perdue said USDA was able to stand the Farmers to Families food box program up in just three weeks, where it would more typically take 12 to 18 months. He’s proud of that, and he calls it a “win-win-win” situation, because it helped not just one, not just two, but three groups of people.
It helped farmers find outlets for products that suddenly had no supply chain, and it helped families who weren’t certain where their next groceries might come from. But it also helped middlemen whose livelihoods were getting disrupted, such as truck drivers and service sector workers whose jobs had been idled due to the pandemic.
Another key element Perdue touched on in Monday’s discussion was trade.
Perdue said the administration has just recently won a small deal with the European Union that he hopes will open the door to other things, and he believes that Brexit may be an opportunity for a fresh start and new trade deals there.
Meanwhile, the China Phase 1 and the USMCA have been the biggest trade issues.
“We are really happy to have that certainty around those relationships,” he said.
The phase one China deal has gotten off to a fairly slow start, Perdue acknowledged.
“But I can tell you in the last six weeks, they have really stepped up and are saying all the right things about their desire to fulfill the commitment,” he said. “I’m hopeful they will.”
That has included what Perdue described as record corn shipments, and even bean shipments.
“I believe they have the capacity,” Perdue said. “China imports a lot of things.”
There was concern about the amount China was importing from Brazil, Perdue said, but he suggested that was mainly timing.
“That is Brazil’s harvesting time,” he said. “That’s when they ship primarily, and (China) typically comes to the U.S. market over the summer, due to our capacity to store and reserve, which is better than Brazil’s.”
Perdue said he expects the U.S. will continue to have the China market through January, until the next Brazilian crop comes in.
Perdue also said he sees signs that China is rebuilding its swine herd — decimated recently by swine flu — and he’s seeing record exports of beef to the country, as well as a good amount of poultry.
“It’s not perfect, but right now I think we are on a good run, and if we can continue that, I feel good about the phase 1 agreement,” he said.