With recent events surrounding COVED-19 (Coronavirus), Williston’s pastors met on Tuesday in order to collaborate, pray, and unify in their efforts to serve both congregation and community.
"The clergy of Williston want to assure everyone that they are working together to carry out the wisest course of action in protecting and respecting the needs and safety of everyone whom they serve in both their church and the region," the Rev. Jon Wellumson, pastor of Emmanuel Free Lutheran Church in Williston. "Pastors recognize the fears and concerns in these uncertain times, and encourage everyone to reach out to the faith community to find a source of hope, healing, stability, and answers. The pastors of Williston are committed to serving collaboratively through these strenuous times."