Williston Public School District No. 1 has identified students at several schools who have tested positive for COVID-19.
The announcement was sent to parents and guardians Thursday, Sept. 3. There were three schools affected — Williston High School, Bakken Elementary and Hagan Elementary.
A broad message was sent out to all parents and guardians, while more targeted messages went to those whose children had been in close contact with someone who had tested positive.
"Children identified as close contacts to the individual with COVID-19 have been advised to stay home from school for the next two weeks and quarantine. Although your child was not identified as a close contact, you should still watch for symptoms of COVID-19," the letter reads. "If your child currently has symptoms or develops symptoms of COVID-19, please contact your child’s healthcare provider who may evaluate them for COVID-19."
The message also offered suggestions for preventing the spread of COVID-19. The list is from the North Dakota Department of Health.
- wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds;
- avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands;
- cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue and throw it away;
- if older than two, wear a cloth face mask;
- clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces/objects regularly;
- get plenty of rest, drink fluids, and eat healthy foods;
- avoid close contact with people who are sick;
- and stay home when you are sick.