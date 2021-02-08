Pandemic leads to more pet adoptions

The pandemic has forced a lot of changes at Mondak Animal Rescue, but it has come with a silver lining — more dogs and cats are being adopted because people are spending more time at home.
January saw 59 adoptions out of Williston’s lone non-profit animal rescue group, an 84 percent increase from January 2020, Director Tamara Rooks said. May 2020 compared to a year earlier was even bigger — a 147 percent increase. The nearly 2-year-old group saw its biggest month in April, about a month after the nation started locking down; and from Feb. 25 to Sept. 15 last year, they had 442 animals adopted — about four times as many animals as the City of Williston adopted out for the entire year.
Rooks says the virus has driven the numbers at Mondak. It also has dispatched the biggest reason people are reluctant to bring an animal into their home.
“The number one reason people don’t adopt is they fear they don’t have time for the animals,” she said. “That has changed. Were home now. They lost jobs, or are home because they are homeschooling their kids this year. They are home more and feel like they have more time to give a dog in their care.”
Many of the people they see come through the door are first-time adopters, she said.
The growth has been seen nationwide. While numbers remained steady at the Williston Police Department, which oversees Animal Control, they have skyrocketed elsewhere. In 2019, Williston adopted out 115 animals, in 2019 it was 117.
But nationwide, animal care groups reported record adoptions almost immediately after the shutdown last spring and again after a summer spike in cases in some parts of the country. Some have even reported running out of animals to adopt, coast to coast.
Her family grows
Lisa Turcotte Falcon said she didn’t really need another dog but she’s a sucker for a sweet face.
In January, Frannie, a mini-Australian Shepherd mix, joined her two other dogs.
Frannie was among 19 animals rescued by Rooks off a reservation in eastern Montana. She’s Turcotte Falcon’s first rescue dog.
She got an early look at Frannie because her daughter, 16-year-old Malloree Falcon, works at Mondak Animal Rescue. She went with her daughter to help out the evening the animals were brought in from Montana.
“I didn’t think she was going to make it through the night,” she said of Frannie, who was lethargic and barely opened her eyes and raised her head. “We couldn’t event tell if she was breathing. She just looked at me and I looked at her. I said, if this dog makes it, I’m going to take her home.”
With care and attention, the dog who wouldn’t walk was up and about.
“About a month later, she was just a whole different dog,” she said.
Turcotte Falcon also volunteers on occasion at the rescue and said she has seen many families completed through adoption.
“The kids’ faces light up,” she said.
Volunteer army
The pandemic has paid off in other ways, too.
Rooks said they divided the staff into morning and evening shifts that never crossed paths to avoid a full-blown takedown if the virus showed up.
They couldn’t control whether volunteers were exposed to risks outside the facility so they cut back on nearly all of them until it was safer to have them in the building, Rooks said.
“We just can’t risk it, we’re too small a team,” she said.
There were two exceptions. One was a longtime volunteer who was isolating, didn’t travel and was deemed safe to have in the building. The other was a group of residents from Eckert Youth Homes in Williston.
Terra Ellingson, a case manager at Eckert, said their volunteer efforts have been a win-win.
“It’s good contact for animals but also good for our residents,” she said.
She said residents ages 14 to 18 have helped out once or twice a month doing anything that needed to be done — walking dogs, petting cats, cleaning and taking photos of animals for newsletters.
Their residents have been isolated, she said, which was a good match for Mondak.
“We are also in the same predicament with COVID,” Ellingson said. “We weren’t permitted to go into places that are busy and aren’t wearing masks.”
That meant Mondak staff didn’t have to deal with the challenges that their typical volunteers could introduce. With Eckert, the team knew where the kids had been and who they’d been exposed to.
Ellingson said the arrangement will continue long after COVID-19 is no longer an issue.
Rooks said the kids were great.
“It worked out to be a very good therapy,” she said. “Dogs are very good for kids and these kids needed a second chance.”
In January, Mondak also started bringing back its former volunteers.
The virus has also brought a down side to the animal rescue group — people having to give up animals, often because they’re moving or have lost jobs and where finances have become an issue. Last April, Rooks saw animal surrenders go up a record 48.8 percent.
For Turcotte-Falcon, it was just that situation that helped grow her family. Frannie was a surrender dog who has found a forever home in North Dakota. She said it was meant to me.
“An animal is a friend who’s not going to question you, always going to love you… they’re just going to be faithful and loyal.”