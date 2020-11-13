The state reported 59 new active COVID-19 cases in Williams County Friday, Nov. 13, bringing the total number of active cases to 350 in the county.
Those 59 new cases were among 1,441 reported statewide out of 11,876 tests for a daily positive test rate of 13%. With 1,354 recoveries reported, there were 10,486 active cases statewide.
The state reported 10 deaths of people who had been diagnosed with COVID-19, for a total of 707. Of those, 564 death certificates list COVID-19 as the primary cause of death, 112 listed another primary cause of death and 31 cases were still pending.
By the numbers
11,876: Total tests Thursday, Nov. 12
1,441: Positive test results Thursday, Nov. 12
13.00%: Daily positive test rate Thursday, Nov. 12
10,486: Total active cases Thursday, Nov. 12
1,354: Individuals recovered Thursday, Nov. 12
293: Currently hospitalized Thursday, Nov. 12
10: Deaths Thursday, Nov. 12