The North Dakota Game and Fish Department announced that it is canceling the upcoming paddlefish snagging harvest season due to the coronavirus pandemic.
However, an amendment to the 2020-2022 Fishing Proclamation does allow for the possibility of a one-week snag-and-release season May 15 to 21, which is two weeks later than the normal opening day. Fisheries chief Greg Power said safety of snaggers, caviar processors and data collection staff are a major concern.
“Paddlefish snaggers concentrate in large numbers in a small area, and often participate in snagging while shoulder to shoulder,” Power said in a release. “There is no realistic way to maintain proper separation.”
The Game and Fish Department are allowing for the possibility of a one-week snag-and-release season, Power said, because data strongly suggests considerably fewer snaggers will participate.
“The snag-and-release season is considered acceptable as a lower-risk activity for those avid snaggers who just want some time outdoors, usually by themselves,” Power said.
If there is a snag-and-release season, anglers would only need a fishing license. A paddlefish tag would not be required.
Additionally, the Northstar Caviar fish cleaning, egg processing and boat shuttle operation will not be open this year.