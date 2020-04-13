That the COVID-19 is putting unprecedented stress on nearly everyone is undeniable. And while the state government has made many good moves, many questions journalists have asked remain unanswered.
First on the list is the fact the state has not — officials insist it cannot — release the number of positive tests of people who gave out-of-state addresses when being tested for COVID-19. Gov. Doug Burgum and others have said it would be a violation of privacy to release those numbers. But Burgum has also said the number of cases in Williams County is likely much higher than the count the state has.
The idea that people who give out-of-state addresses shouldn’t be counted in North Dakota’s total is, frankly, asinine. Those people, even if they spend most of their time elsewhere, are not getting tested or treated in those places. In fact, if they tested positive for COVID-19, they’re required to self quarantine for 14 days.
For months, billboard campaigns have told people if they spent most of their time in North Dakota, they should complete the census in North Dakota. But if they get sick in the state, apparently those numbers shouldn’t be counted here.
We completely agree that everyone not just in Williston or Williams County or North Dakota, but the entire country, needs to act like anyone they might come into contact with has the disease. It’s highly contagious and it can be very, very dangerous.
But as much as Burgum’s points about personal responsibility are well taken, he is missing the fact that good data, something he prides himself on using, is essential to making responsible decisions.
What’s more, by not including those people who tested positive in North Dakota but gave out-of-state addresses, the state is not putting out a clear picture of what is actually happening with the pandemic. How many people gave out-of-state addresses? We can’t know, and that means the public has no real idea how well Burgum’s call for personal responsibility is working.‘
If a law needs to be changed so the North Dakota Department of Health can share those figures, then that needs to happen, and Burgum and other state officials need to call for that change.
It’s not just the number of cases that isn’t clear, however.
We know there are 2,098 so-called Tier 1 hospital beds in the state, but there is still not a county-by-county breakdown.
The answer the Herald has gotten about that is the plan will be announced at one of Burgum’s news conferences.
Even if the plan isn’t finished, the state could still answer questions about the number of hospital beds per county, the amount of personal protective equipment available and the amount of critical medical supplies like ventilators.
According to state figures, there are more than 400 ventilators at hospitals statewide and another 18 in the state’s stockpile. But where those ventilators are is still unclear and the state won’t say.
We are not asking for answers to hypothetical questions. We are asking for basic facts and figures about what resources the state has to fight this pandemic.
It’s time those facts were made public.