The price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia looks like it could soon hit the rear view mirror, but the coronavirus pandemic, not so much. That’s going to mean lingering pain for American shale companies, including the nation’s No. 2 play, the Bakken.
Russia, Saudi Arabia, and the U.S. agreed over the weekend to a “Declaration of Cooperation” to stabilize the global energy market.
Under the agreement, OPEC+ will cut about 9.7 million barrels — notwithstanding about 300,000 barrels from hold-out Mexico.
While president Donald Trump had told reporters that the U.S. would help “pick up some of the slack,” to get Mexico on board, OPEC+ clearly didn’t buy it as a real cut. It dropped its final total for production cuts from 10 million barrels per day to 9.7 million.
It is not clear what kind of cuts the rest of the unprecedented coalition, which included the United States, has agreed to make.
Saudi Arabia and OPEC+ had been seeking cuts of between 4 to 5 million barrels per day from G20 countries in meetings over the weekend. But the meeting concluded on Sunday with a press release that did not mention any specific cuts.
“To address these challenges, we commit to take all the necessary and immediate measures to ensure energy market stability, the release said. “We recognize the commitment of some producers to stabilize energy markets. We acknowledge the importance of international cooperation in ensuring the resilience of energy systems.”
Trump and Energy Secretary Dan Brouilette who represented American interests at the G20 meeting, have contended that U.S. crude oil production is already falling naturally, in response to market forces.
Brouilette has said that U.S. production will likely fall by nearly 2 million barrels per day by year’s end, and perhaps even 3 million, due to market forces.
North Dakota lawmakers praised the weekend deal, saying it would help stabilize energy markets.
“We’ve worked closely with the administration, including the President and Secretary Brouillette, to secure this agreement and have been pressing the Saudi leadership to end the global oil price war,” Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D. said. “We have more work ahead of us to maintain our energy security by helping U.S. producers during these historic times, which is why we will continue with our efforts to open the Strategic Petroleum Reserve for purchases of U.S. oil.”
Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., meanwhile said he will be watching to see whether the OPEC countries follow through.
“Without (a deal), the United States could have lost its energy dominance along with the security and thousands of good-paying jobs it brings,” said Senator Cramer. “We know this fight isn’t over. We have to make sure these countries hold up their end of the deal, and we will be watching every step of the way.”
American Petroleum Institute President and CEO Mike Sommers, who has opposed the President imposing any direct production cuts, also praised the weekend deal.
"We welcome today’s announcement of an agreement by other producing nations to follow the lead of the global marketplace – and U.S. producers – to reduce supply to align with lower energy demand as result of the pandemic,” he said. “This is a significant agreement that will foster increased stability in energy markets to the benefit of both American energy consumers and producers. We commend the president’s leadership and his administration’s diplomatic engagement to urge nations to bring global oil supply in line with the lower energy demand as a result of the pandemic.”
Dan Eberhart, CEO of Canary, a Bakken oilfield service company, has represented small to mid-cap oilfield companies in talks with the White House. OPEC+ cuts will effectively total about 19 million barrels, when the net difference in baselines is considered, he said. That helps put a floor on prices, but still won’t be enough to stop a wave of bankruptcies ahead.
“We are still going to drown in oil, and it’s going to happen during the second quarter,” he said. “World producers will have to return to the table within a month because the coming wave of oil from drastically curbed demand is not going to be stopped by a storm surge wall that is 80 percent as tall as it needs to be. OPEC cutting about 19 million barrels a day off a market that is consuming 25 million barrels per day less than is being produced still means a world flooded in oil.”
Trump’s reliance on market forces to keep production down carries an implicit assumption that some companies will go under, Eberhart added.
“The stimulus package had nothing that helped encourage oil and gas firms to continue to drill,” Eberhart said. “In fact, there are whispers that it didn’t so as to placate the Saudis, so they would lead OPEC+ to cut. There’s still going to be wave after wave of oil and gas bankruptcies washing up on shore.”