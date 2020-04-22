FARGO, N.D. – As more individuals throughout the region continue to struggle each day due to the COVID-19 pandemic, ONEOK, Inc. has made a substantial commitment to help feed those in need with a $50,000 donation to the Great Plains Food Bank.
The gift will support the purchasing of two semi-loads of food at a time when the Great Plains Food Bank must fill the gap in food supplies to meet the increased demand. Each semi-load can provide 40,000 pounds of food, which equates to 33,333 meals to help feed hungry children, seniors and families across North Dakota and western Minnesota.
“This incredible gift is going to go a long way to feed thousands in need in our region,” Great Plains Food Bank President Melissa Sobolik said. “We thank ONEOK for their continued commitment to our work and especially for doing so at a time when so many are struggling. As we continue to work through uncharted waters on this pandemic, having support like this from members of the community are crucial to our ability to provide this service.”
“Being a good corporate citizen and giving back to our communities is who we are and what we do,” said Terry Spencer, ONEOK president and chief executive officer. “ONEOK is proud to step up to support our communities that need us now more than ever.”
The $50,000 gift from ONEOK, Inc. comes at the heels of a pledge of $100,000 to support the opening of a Great Plains Food Bank regional service center in Bismarck to support efforts to better serve those in need in 28 central and western North Dakota counties.
About the Great Plains Food Bank
Now it its 38th year, the Great Plains Food Bank serves as North Dakota’s only food bank. Its partner network includes 213 food pantries, shelters, soup kitchens, and other charitable feeding programs operating in 99 communities across N.D. and Clay County, Minn. Since 1983, the Great Plains Food Bank, through its partners and programs, have distributed more than 175 million meals to children, seniors, and families in need. The Great Plains Food Bank is a member of Feeding America, the nation’s food bank network and was named the Not-for-Profit of the Year for 2018 by the Fargo-Moorhead-West Fargo Chamber of Commerce.