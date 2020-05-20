Bismarck, North Dakota . . . The ONEOK Hospitality Fund at the North Dakota Community Foundation (NDCF) has disbursed $200,000 to 400 employees of the hospitality industry working in communities in western North Dakota or Sidney, Montana, and impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. According to NDCF, each applicant received a grant for $500 to assist with immediate needs for those who had been significantly impacted by the pandemic.
“Being a good corporate citizen and giving back to our communities is who we are and what we do,” said Terry Spencer, ONEOK president and chief executive officer. “ONEOK is proud to step up to support our communities that need us now more than ever.”
ONEOK established the fund at NDCF in early April and contributed the $200,000 to fund the disbursements. Because it was a disaster-response fund, NDCF did not charge any fees for managing the fund or processing the 400 checks.
“We were happy to partner with ONEOK to provide this assistance to hospitality workers in the Bakken,” said Kevin Dvorak, President & CEO of NDCF. “There was a great deal of fear and uncertainty when the hospitality industry had to close and ONEOK immediately stepped in to do what they could. They are a terrific example of good corporate citizenship.”
Applicants submitted information online and their employment status was verified prior to checks being cut. No more applications are being accepted at this time since all the funds have been disbursed.
ONEOK, Inc. (pronounced ONE-OAK) (NYSE: OKE) is a leading midstream service provider and owner of one of the nation's premier natural gas liquids (NGL) systems, connecting NGL supply in the Rocky Mountain, Mid-Continent and Permian regions with key market centers and an extensive network of natural gas gathering, processing, storage and transportation assets.
The North Dakota Community Foundation is a public, non-profit tax-exempt corporation which receives and distributes charitable funds to support a wide range of programs that improve the quality of life for North Dakotans. NDCF currently manages over 700 funds for various North Dakota communities and donors, including 67 community foundations and over 150 scholarship funds. It holds assets in excess of $100 million and to date has made more than $76 million in grants all across North Dakota.