The North Dakota Petroleum Council announced Monday, March 16, that the 2020 Williston Basin Petroleum Conference has been rescheduled for September 1-3, 2020. This decision was made following issuance of the CDC’s Interim Guidance for Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) relating to large events and mass gatherings.
“We are still very excited to host the Williston Basin Petroleum Conference later this year,” said Ron Ness, NDPC President. “We are committed to protecting the health and safety of our attendees, speakers, and exhibitors and will continue to monitor the situation and follow official guidance as we move forward with this new date.”
The Williston Basin Petroleum Conference has become the most important event for business development and networking in the oil and gas industry in North Dakota and the Rocky Mountain region. The North Dakota Petroleum Council is committed to hosting this event in 2020 and looks forward to bringing it to Bismarck in the safest way possible.
For more information visit: www.wbpcnd.org or call: 701-223-6380