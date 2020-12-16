Oil companies are increasingly relying on rapid tests to determine if any of their workers in the Bakken have contracted the coronavirus.
“All 14 of our drilling rigs are using rapid testing for everybody who visits the rig site as well as for the crews coming on and off,” State Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms said Monday at his monthly briefing on oil production. “The industry’s been buying rapid tests like crazy.”
Oil companies have been purchasing the tests, but the industry is hopeful it can use some of the state government’s stash, said Ron Ness, president of the North Dakota Petroleum Council. State officials began a more concentrated effort last month to use up 150,000 tests North Dakota received from the federal government. Some of the tests were slated to go to first responders, health care workers, long-term care facilities, schools and Native American tribes.
The Abbott BinaxNOW tests do not require lab processing and return results within 15 minutes.
The North Dakota Department of Emergency Services and the Greater North Dakota Chamber are surveying large employers to see if they would be good fits for the state’s tests, Ness said. He added that he’s hopeful smaller companies in the Bakken can make use of those tests too.
The seven crews completing hydraulic fracturing work in the Bakken are using rapid tests, as well as workers at a gas plant construction site in Williams County, Helms said.
“That’s going to allow them to identify and isolate people who test positive more quickly and make sure we don’t have entire crews or multiple crews taken out of the system,” he said.
The virus has temporarily sidelined some crews, including ones moving from site to site as they complete the final stages of work required before a newly drilled well can begin producing oil. Frack crews are responsible for injecting water, sand and chemicals underground at a high pressure to crack rock and release the oil inside. It takes about 100 workers several days to complete work at a site.
More frack crews are operating in the Bakken today than this past summer when oil production bottomed out. That’s due in part to $16 million in federal coronavirus stimulus aid state leaders designated for grants to frack wells that had been drilled but had not yet started producing oil.
Helms said he hopes that effort will help keep the state’s oil production above 1.2 million barrels per day for the near future. North Dakota’s oil output plummeted this spring when the price of oil collapsed amid the pandemic, and it’s slowly trickled back up over the latter half of 2020.
Data released Monday shows that North Dakota’s oil production held steady from September to October, with the latter month’s output at 1.22 million barrels per day. The state’s daily output dropped by 236 barrels in October, a negligible amount.
The state’s natural gas production rose 2% to 2.87 billion cubic feet per day in October. The oil and gas industry captured 93% of gas produced, which meets the target the state set to minimize the wasteful flaring of excess gas.