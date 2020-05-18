If you are working with or know of an organization in need of some funding during this period of time, you need to pay attention and read on.
This time around we can tell you the Northwest North Dakota Community Foundation (NWNDCF) has raised over $100,000 for the newly established Relief Fund.
This money is earmarked to support organizations responding to the immediate needs in Williams, Divide, McKenzie, and Mountrail Counties.
As of our last report the group has already allocated more than $70,000.
The Relief Fund was created as a direct result of COVID-19 and energy industry pressures throughout these four counties.
As it stands, the group is now seeking additional grant applicants to help support individuals and families throughout the region.
“As poor economic conditions continue, our friends and neighbors will need help,” said Ward Koeser, Board President of NWNDCF.
Koeser, long-time mayor of Williston added, “we want to help the region as needs arise, and we need input and projects from nonprofits and organizations to help guide our investments.”
NEEDS INCLUDE
The Relief Fund provides support to verified nonprofits, community organizations, and volunteer groups that are directly addressing the needs of those affected by local oil and gas economy pressures and COVID-19.
Examples of immediate needs include:
Access to food: With recent school closures, many children are missing out on daily food service and access to weekend backpack programs. Additionally, many are finding themselves without an income and ability to purchase groceries and organizations providing senior meals are overburdened with demand.
Human services sector support: Many families are in need of child care and other supportive services.
Healthcare sector support: Coronavirus poses unique challenges to educating, diagnosing, and treating patients.
Organizations Supporting Individuals & Families to Self-Quarantine:
Stopping the spread of Covid-19 is integral to maintaining the health and well being of friends and neighbors and shortening its impact on the economy.
Funds are distributed in an accelerated manner, where organizations are asked to submit a very brief application indicating their relief efforts to support area residents and funds required to meet the need.
HOW TO APPLY
Organizations and groups seeking to apply can find the application guidelines on the Community Foundation’s website.
This word comes direct from Megan Laudenschlager, representing Strengthen North Dakota, a group that works directly with the NWNDCF Relief Fund.
Individuals seeking to support the efforts of the NWNDCF Relief Fund can donate online at www.NWNDCommunityFoundation.org or by sending a check to: NWNDCF — P.O. Box 371 — Williston, N.D. 58802-0371.
You should also know that all gifts to the NWNDCF Relief Fund are tax deductible.
It is through the generous donations from throughout the area, that makes it possible for the work of the Relief Fund.
MEDORA SOON
With things easing up a bit in the state it appears it won’t be long before fun places like Medora will be up and running.
The last word we have received is they are making preparations and moving ahead for the 2020 season.
One can only hope the Covid-19 doesn’t rear its ugly head and put a damper on things.
To learn more about Medora you can click on http://www.medora.com or
call 1-800-MEDORA1 for details.
20TH TTT HERE
This is a special year in Medora as the Teddy Talent Trek will be celebrating 20 years.
It’s hard to believe we started this talent contest that long ago and the good folks in Medora continue to support the effort.
Winners in two divisions, vocal and variety, earn the right to perform in the pre-show at the famed musical later this summer.
Hopefully this will all come to be, but time will tell.
Vivian Kalmik heads up the effort on the local level and we will keep you posted.
LET’S PLAY BALL
If you’re like me, there’s nothing like being able to sit back and enjoy some baseball.
The only trouble is Covid-19 has put a halt to the grand old game.
That along with all other major sporting events, then going right down to the local level.
Sports got a shot in the arm on Sunday with the return of NASCAR auto racing, however, there were no fans in the stands.
Hey, at least this is a good start to get things rolling.
Nobody wants to rush things, and we will need to be patient.
Thomas A. Kvamme is a former resident and long time sports editor and columnist for the Herald. He can be reached at scopend@yahoo.com.