Marian Hamilton, board member of the Northwest North Dakota Community Foundation (NWNDCF) tells us they are still accepting applications for grants and donations for the newly created Relief Fund.
The next meeting, held weekly by telephone, is set for noon on Thursday.
The NWNDCF Relief has already awarded grants from the fund to organizations supporting human services in Williams, Divide, McKenzie, and Mountrail Counties as a result of COVID-19 and energy industry pressures.
NWNDCF is working with Megan Laudenschlager of the Strengthen ND organization, to assist in distribution.
Former long-time Williston mayor Ward Koeser is currently serving as president of the NWNDCF Board of Directors.
He was quoted as saying, "since we established the NWNDCF Relief Fund, we have provided twenty-one grants to organizations undertaking worthwhile relief and recovery work throughout our region."
To date the group has awarded $60,000 in grants, reaching out to the four counties.
That alone shows you a great need during this period of time.
The following individual grants were made: during the April 30 meeting.
$3,000 to Family Crisis Shelter: Funds will be utilized to support the operating costs of the Family Crisis Shelter so that they may continue to provide help and support for individuals and families impacted by domestic violence in northwest North Dakota.
$2,000 to Mountrail Bethel Home: Funds will be utilized to support the Mountrail Bethel Home’s daycare as they expand their services and capabilities to better serve the children of healthcare workers in Mountrail County.
Koeser went on to say, "we are working hard to better understand the needs of our region and how they continue to evolve."
The leader continued, "from what we have seen, we know that the needs of our communities are getting deeper, and we need additional funds to be able to support them. We encourage those with the ability to give to consider a donation to the Relief Fund to help us provide much-needed resources to great efforts in northwest North Dakota."
YOU CAN HELP
Individuals and businesses seeking to help support the NWNDCF Relief Fund can donate online at www.NWNDCommunityFoundation.org or by sending a check to: NWNDCF - PO Box 371 - Williston, ND 58802-0371.
At the same time you should know that all gifts to the NWNDCF Relief Fund are tax deductible.
This is a period of time where individuals and businesses have taken a hard hit, through no fault of their own.
Any support from those who can will be most appreciated.
BACK TO WHAT ?
You hear it a lot, working to get back to normal.
Hey folks, after what we all have been experiencing, there just might not be a normal.
Or, it may take some time to re-establish things.
The fact remains, 2020 will be a period of time when the unknown enemy came to the forefront and took over.
While it appears North Dakota is taking steps much faster to open things up, the same can't be said for other states.
We can only hope good sense, joined by science, comes into the decision making.
BULLY PULPIT
The good folks in Medora have indicated Bully Pulpit Golf Course would open on May 1.
That is perhaps the first step as this tourist destination waits for the green light as the show must go on.
No doubt the cast is prepared and the stage at the Burning Hills Amphitheater is ready for yet another outdoor season.
This is the time of year when we normally remind you of upcoming events.
For now, that can't be done.
Thomas A. Kvamme is a former resident and long time sports editor and columnist for the Herald. He can be reached at scopend@yahoo.com.