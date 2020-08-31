Williston, ND - The Northwest North Dakota Community Foundation (NWNDCF) has awarded grants from the Relief Fund to organizations supporting human services and access to food in Williams, Divide, McKenzie, and Mountrail Counties as a result of COVID-19 and energy industry pressures. This grant allocation brings the total committed from the Relief Fund to $97,000.
The most recent grant awards total $12,000 and reflect the priorities of human services support and health and safety:
$2,000 to the Family Crisis Shelter: Funds will be utilized to pay for hotel rooms for women and children in northwest North Dakota so they may escape domestic violence.
$10,000 to Williston Schools: Funds will be utilized by schools in District #1 and #8, as well as St. Joseph’s Catholic School and Trinity Christian School, to purchase and provide personal protective equipment for students and much-needed classroom supplies.
The gift of $10,000 was made possible by Tom and Cheryl Powers, through a pass-through gift to the NWNDCF Relief Fund.
“We are grateful for the support of northwest North Dakota residents like Tom and Cheryl Powers,” remarked Ward Koeser, President of the NWNDCF Board of Directors. “It is through the area’s generosity, like that displayed by the Powers family, that the Community Foundation is able to serve as a vehicle to meet the needs of northwest North Dakota’s communities.”
Organizations and community groups working to meet needs created by the COVID-19 pandemic and recent economic pressures are invited to submit an application for funding to support their cause. Applications are reviewed on a monthly basis.
Individuals and businesses seeking to support the NWNDCF Relief Fund can donate online at www.NWNDCommunityFoundation.org or by sending a check to: NWNDCF - PO Box 371 - Williston, ND 58802-0371. All gifts to the NWNDCF Relief Fund are tax deductible.