Williston, ND - The Northwest North Dakota Community Foundation (NWNDCF) has awarded $14,000 from the Relief Fund to organizations supporting human services in Williams, Divide, McKenzie, and Mountrail Counties as a result of COVID-19 and energy industry pressures. This grant allocation brings the total committed from the Relief Fund to $85,000.
The following three grants were recently allocated:
$6,500 to Bakken Oil Rush (Watford City): Funds will be utilized to install laundry facilities in the thrift store to wash and sanitize donated clothing, which is then distributed to those in need in the McKenzie County area. Bakken Oil Rush serves an estimated 1,100 individuals and families every week, especially as they navigate economic stressors as a result of COVID-19 and oil and gas industry pressures.
$4,000 to Crosby Kids Daycare (Crosby): Funds will be utilized to purchase a Smart Care system to allow parents and caregivers to drop their children off at daycare safely without entering the building, thus reducing the chance of COVID-19 transmission.
$3,500 to St. Joseph Catholic Church (Williston): Funds will be utilized to purchase gas and grocery cards through the Good Samaritan program, which supports individuals and families who are homeless, displaced, or otherwise in-need throughout the community.
“We are working hard to better understand the needs of our region and how they continue to evolve,” remarked Koeser. “From what we have seen, we know that the needs of our communities are getting deeper. We encourage those with the ability to give to consider a donation to the Relief Fund to help us provide much-needed resources to great efforts in northwest North Dakota.”
Individuals and businesses seeking to support the NWNDCF Relief Fund can donate online at www.NWNDCommunityFoundation.org or by sending a check to: NWNDCF - PO Box 371 - Williston, ND 58802-0371. All gifts to the NWNDCF Relief Fund are tax deductible.