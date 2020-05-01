The Northwest North Dakota Community Foundation has awarded grants totalling $60,000 from the Relief Fund to organizations supporting human services in Williams, Divide, McKenzie, and Mountrail Counties as a result of COVID-19 and energy industry pressures.
“Since we established the NWNDCF Relief Fund, we have provided 21 grants to organizations undertaking worthwhile relief and recovery work throughout our region,” remarked Ward Koeser, President of the NWNDCF Board of Directors.
The following individual grants were made:
$3,000 to Family Crisis Shelter: Funds will be utilized to support the operating costs of the Family Crisis Shelter so that they may continue to provide help and support for individuals and families impacted by domestic violence in northwest North Dakota.
$2,000 to Mountrail Bethel Home: Funds will be utilized to support the Mountrail Bethel Home’s daycare as they expand their services and capabilities to better serve the children of healthcare workers in Mountrail County.
“We are working hard to better understand the needs of our region and how they continue to evolve,” remarked Koeser. “From what we have seen, we know that the needs of our communities are getting deeper, and we need additional funds to be able to support them. We encourage those with the ability to give to consider a donation to the Relief Fund to help us provide much-needed resources to great efforts in northwest North Dakota.”
Individuals and businesses seeking to support the NWNDCF Relief Fund can donate online at www.NWNDCommunityFoundation.org or by sending a check to: NWNDCF - PO Box 371 - Williston, ND 58802-0371. All gifts to the NWNDCF Relief Fund are tax deductible.