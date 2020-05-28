The Northwest North Dakota Community Foundation has awarded grants from the Relief Fund to organizations supporting human services and access to food in Williams, Divide, McKenzie, and Mountrail counties as a result of COVID-19 and energy industry pressures. This grant allocation brings the total committed from the Relief Fund to $71,000 through twenty-six individual grant applications.
The most recent grant awards total $5,000 and reflect the priorities of food security and access to personal care products:
- $1,000 to the YWCA: Funds will be utilized to support access to personal care products, specifically diapers, by parents and families in need. Through monthly “diaper drops” in Stanley, Watford City, Williston, and Crosby, diapers will be distributed throughout western North Dakota.
- $2,000 to the Out in Faith Bakken Oil Ministries (Williston): Funds will be utilized to continue providing food, personal care products, and emergency care items (phone cards, transportation, and limited housing for individuals in transition) to individuals and families in need throughout Williston.
- $2,000 to Community Connections: Funds will be utilized to provide ongoing services and support through their Lunch Connections (LC) program and People in Crisis Support (PICS) program. The funds will allow Community Connections to meet the rapid changes being presented and help them find alternative ways to meet the increasing needs.
“While we don’t know how long this temporary economic crisis will last, we do know that we continue to see - week after week - the growth in need across our region. As we continue our weekly grantmaking, we invite organizations and community groups working to better the lives of our friends and neighbors to submit an application to support their cause,” remarked Ward Koeser, President of the NWNDCF Board of Directors. “We hope to continue funding organizations and groups undertaking worthwhile relief and recovery work throughout our region for as long as we are able.”
Individuals and businesses seeking to support the NWNDCF Relief Fund can donate online at www.NWNDCommunityFoundation.org or by sending a check to: NWNDCF - PO Box 371 - Williston, ND 58802-0371. All gifts to the NWNDCF Relief Fund are tax deductible.