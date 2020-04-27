The Northwest North Dakota Community Foundation has awarded grants from the newly established Relief Fund to organizations increasing access to food in Williams and Mountrail Counties as a result of COVID-19 and energy industry pressures. This grant allocation brings the total committed from the Relief Fund to $55,000.
“Since we established the NWNDCF Relief Fund, we have provided 19 grants to organizations undertaking worthwhile relief and recovery work throughout our region,” remarked Ward Koeser, President of the NWNDCF Board of Directors.
The following individual grants were made:
$3,000 to Stanley Area Cares for Kids (Stanley): Stanley Area Cares for Kids (SACK) provides nutritious food for school-aged children and their families. The program is designed to support families who may not have enough food to make it through the weekend. With the schools closed due to COVID-19, and many layoffs happening due to fluctuations in oil field related jobs, the amount of families participating in the food program has more than doubled. Funds will be utilized to continue supporting local families by purchasing food that goes directly to them
$2,000 to Shepherd’s Table (Williston): Shepherd’s Table is establishing a new mid-week evening meal for individuals and families in need throughout the Williston area. Funds will be utilized to purchase food and supplies needed to begin weekly meal service.
“As we continue to provide funds to worthwhile organizations in northwest North Dakota, we are seeing the needs of communities grow,” remarked Koeser. “We encourage those with the ability to give to consider a donation to the Relief Fund to help us provide much-needed resources to great efforts in northwest North Dakota.”
Individuals and businesses seeking to support the NWNDCF Relief Fund can donate online at www.NWNDCommunityFoundation.org or by sending a check to: NWNDCF - PO Box 371 - Williston, ND 58802-0371. All gifts to the NWNDCF Relief Fund are tax deductible.