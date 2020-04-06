ONEOK has contributed $10,000 to the Northwest North Dakota Community Foundation’s Relief Fund to support recovery in Williams, Divide, McKenzie, and Mountrail counties. Originally founded in 1906 as an intrastate natural gas pipeline business in Oklahoma, today ONEOK is one of the nation’s premier energy companies and the largest operator of midstream energy infrastructure in the Williston Basin.
“ONEOK cares deeply about the communities in which we operate,” remarked Heather Steffes, Community Relations Coordinator. “We are so happy to step up and support organizations helping out our friends and neighbors in this time of need.”
Established in late March, the NWNDCF Relief Fund was created to support communities and nonprofits as they deal with the myriad of issues posed by low oil and gas commodity prices and the COVID-19 virus. The Relief Fund is providing support to verified nonprofits, community organizations, and volunteer groups that are directly addressing the needs of those affected.
“It is so important that we support individuals in need during this unprecedented time,” remarked Ward Koeser, President of the NWNDCF Board of Directors. “We are incredibly appreciative of the gift from ONEOK so we can continue to get resources into the hands of organizations doing great work across northwest North Dakota.”
Individuals seeking to support the efforts of the NWNDCF Relief Fund can donate online at www.NWNDCommunityFoundation.org or by sending a check to: NWNDCF - PO Box 371 - Williston, ND 58802-0371. All gifts to the NWNDCF Relief Fund are tax deductible.