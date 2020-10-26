Over the past months we have been updating you on the good work of a newly formed relief fund.
Actually, folks throughout northwest North Dakota have been receiving help from this group for some time, as the Northwest North Dakota Community Foundation (NWNDCF) was first established in 2015.
This was set up by a group of passionate individuals giving extra help to folks in Williams, Divide and McKenzie counties.
However, this group saw a need to jump in and give additional help during the COVID-19 period, thus the new relief fund was added.
The NWNDCF-Relief Fund has, as of the 2020 Annual Report, given $87,000 in grants, providing an additional boost to organizations in need.
The area of assistance was also increased, with Mountrail County added the mix.
This came to be as an added effort to simply “do more.”
RELIEF FUND
The relief fund was started by $10,000 donations from three groups including the Williston Community Builders, Equinor Charitable Fund, and the John and Elaine Andrist Charitable Trust.
Those funds met a match and the wheels were in motion.
Marian Hamilton, local board member tells us the relief fund came at a time of need.
While we have the opportunity, we should tell you a bit more about the NWNDCF.
Back in 2015 a generous gift from George Gaukler got things rolling.
Gaukler, a benevolent Williston area developer opened the door.
Former long-time Williston mayor Ward Koeser serves as board president and tells us his group has been working tirelessly to build a capacity to serve.
Koeser points out, “never before has philanthropy been so important.”
Heading into the holiday season Koeser credits his group with making a difference.
NEARLY MILLION
Thanks to support from area partners NWNDCF has invested $524,535, this year alone, while having awarded nearly a million dollars ($954,285) since inception.
This has provided for the three-county area through grants and the like.
Koeser also invites others to join by establishing or contributing to an endowment fund that will help provide resources as needed to the region down the road.
To learn more should you want to contribute, or have a need, you can call (701) 774-6923.
You can find out additional information by visiting http://www.NWNDCommunityFoundation.org.
We send out a Scope Salute to the members of this group taking volunteer time to make the the lives of others better.
HOUSTON FOOTBALL
While the Minnesota Vikings are struggling with only one win to date, former Coyote Brent Qvale is in the same position with his new team.
You see, earlier Brent signed on as a free agent offensive lineman with the Houston Texans, after a long spell with the New York Jets.
As a matter of fact, the Vikings defeated Brent and his teammates for the only Minnesota win.
That’s another story.
Since playing Minnesota, Brent saw his team top the Jacksonville Jaguars, but on Sunday it was Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers doing in the Texans for another setback.
Along with everything else it has been an interesting time for Brent.
TIME TO ADJUST
That included a new baby in the family, to go along with new teammates.
Making the move with his wife and baby, this meant a new home in a new city.
This also meant a new coach, who didn’t last very long as management decided to make a change early on.
Brent finds himself on a team with a high-paid quarterback and a super star on defense, only adding to the atmosphere, while the team is struggling.
But, like anything else, all Brent can do is strap on his helmet and go through the same motions as his teammates.
One thing we all need to remember is this is 2020.
And we’re not talking about clear vision.
Let’s all look for brighter days ahead.
HAPPY HALLOWEEN
While we don’t know about you, this early winter weather can pack up and go away for a while.
Mother Nature must have heard a lot of booing and according to the weatherman it sure looks nice for Halloween.
At least it is supposed to be warming up this week.
Then again, once it gets so cold, warming up means going indoors.
We send out a Happy Halloween, while at the same time encouraging caution.
It just won’t be the same this year and parents will have a difficult decision.
We know a lot of folks who have opted to not turn a light on.
Should you venture out, be safe and take all precautions.
DAYLIGHT TIME
Along with all the tricks set for Saturday, you best get set to fall back and gain an extra hour of sleep.
Now who can complain about that?
Daylight Saving Time is a subject that is debated, at least twice a year.
For now, we just have to live with it and adjust for a day or so and all is well.
The only bad thing now it begins getting dark way too early in the afternoon.
Oh well, best we go along and make the best of it.
WORLD SERIOUS
With the sport of baseball closing out, one can only hope that COVID-19 relief can be found soon.
For the sanity of all sports fans, along with the entire human race, there is a huge serious need to get back to a somewhat normal situation.
Prayers go out on a daily basis, as friends and loved ones are taken from us.
The hope is one of the many brilliant science minds makes a grand discovery.
Till then, we ask you all to do your part and remain safe.
You must remember, wearing a mask is not only for you, but to protect others from attracting the virus.
SCOPE SALUTE
A Scope Salute is set aside for members of the Williston girls cross country team and the coaching staff.
Over the weekend the Coyotes went out and claimed the first-ever girls cross country state championship.
A narrow win over Bismarck led to bringing home the championship hardware to Williston.
Congratulations are in order and we’ll touch on this in a future Scope column.
Thomas A. Kvamme is a former resident and long time sports editor and columnist for the Herald. He can be reached at scopend@yahoo.com.