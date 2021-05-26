The Northwest North Dakota Community Foundation has awarded $18,000 to nine organizations across Williams, Divide, McKenzie, and Mountrail counties.
The grants are designed to support small, quick-action projects that will enhance or help communities as they move toward recovery from the COVID-19 Pandemic. The Community Recovery Mini-Grants were limited to $2,500 requests, focused explicitly on recovery efforts.
“Through this funding allocation, we focused on investing in physical reminders of the strength and resilience of northwest North Dakota through the creative efforts of the region’s residents,” Ward Koeser, board chair of NWNDCF, said.
The projects that were funded were:
De Fort Motocross, Inc. (Williston - $1,000): The funds awarded will be utilized to construct a multi-purpose registration and information building for participating motocross racers, their families, and the public. Motocross, an outdoor sport, provides a critical recreational and educational activity for area youth.
Crosby Moose Lodge (Crosby - $2,500): The funds awarded will be utilized for facility upgrades, including kitchen and gathering-space amenities. Matched with community fundraising and volunteer labor, the facility upgrades will support the Crosby Moose Lodge to continue serving the community.
James Memorial Preservation Society (Williston - $2,500): The funds awarded will support the COVID-safe implementation of Art Fest. Art Fest is a vibrant community activity, bringing together people from across the area.
Long X Arts Foundation (Watford City - $2,500): The funds awarded will be utilized for the installation of a large community mural with Wolf Pup Daycare. The mural will celebrate art, local identity, and ways to make the world a better place.
Mon Dak Gymnastics Support Group (Williston - $2,500): The funds awarded will be put toward the installation of a new heating and cooling system. The installation of a new heating and cooling system will allow for the safe gathering and recreation of area youth.
Stanley Area Cares for Kids (Stanley - $2,500): The funds awarded will be utilized to purchase food for kids in need. With the enduring impacts of the Pandemic, supporting kids to have summer and weekend meals is critical.
Stanley Park District (Stanley - $2,500): The funds awarded will be allocated toward summer recreational programming. Now more than ever, it is imperative that youth are able to re-engage with one another through supplemental activities provided by community groups.
City of White Earth (White Earth - $1,000): The funds awarded will be utilized to support park and playground equipment purchases. Upgrading the park and playground will ensure that the space will remain a quality and safe outdoor environment.
Wildrose Golf Association, Inc. (Wildrose - $1,000): The funds awarded will be allocated toward kitchen upgrades, including the purchase of a new sink and cooler. This will allow the community to continue to gather and host events in the space.
“The Community Foundation exists to serve as a charitable vehicle for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations. The Community Recovery Mini-Grants are one example of the Community Foundation’s ability to spur positive change within northwest North Dakota,” Koeser said.
More information about the Northwest North Dakota Community Foundation can be found at www.NWNDCommunityFoundation.org.